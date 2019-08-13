The Agency of Education on Tuesday awarded $200,000 in Equity Literacy Grants to 13 school districts for seven statewide projects, ranging from $4,000 to $44,000, according to a statement released by the agency.
“We received applications requesting approximately $487,000,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “It was particularly exciting to see districts and supervisory unions working together to create joint proposals to benefit Vermont students.”
One such joint proposal comes from the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union, Montpelier-Roxbury School District and Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, which received a collective $15,000 to distribute a survey to the parents, community members, teachers, staff and invested parties at the beginning of the school year to collect data and compile personalized learning plans for each district, and local meetings conducted throughout the year bringing school districts together.
Equity literacy nights will be planned for parents as a part of the grant, and plans will continue into the next school year, the release stated.
“It’s a two-year training multiple times throughout the next two years,” said Montpelier-Roxbury Superintendent Libby Bonesteel on Tuesday.
Bonesteel said nine members of the administration would be trained in “Courageous Conversation,” a model used to uncover implicit biases, an essential tool in a largely non-diverse state.
“We have to think hard about how we created our schools,” Bonesteel said. “It’s an in-depth intensive area of work.”
Also, a district-wide equity team made up of 15 people would be created to serve as another level on a multi-tiered system of support, Bonesteel said.
“Working on equity as access and outcome, that is the centerpiece of our school improvement plans,” Bonesteel said. “We are putting the building blocks in for a more effective model ... for the next few years.”
Rutland High School received a portion of the grant money as well. Attempts to reach RHS Principal Bill Olsen on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
According to the release from the Agency of Education, Rutland’s plan for its grant money is to send 16 students, administrators, teachers, para-educators and other stakeholders to the Rowland Foundation’s annual Conference at the University of Vermont in Burlington on Oct. 23, and will be tasked with bringing back results and insight to RHS’s next Global Issues Network Conference, the theme of which will be equity and inclusion, according to the release.
The conference will include workshopping sessions for participants, who will also receive a copy of “White Fragility,” by DeAngelo to be read and analyzed.
The conference is slated to end with small-group workshopping and expression of what they learned during the day, where teachers and other educational professionals will be tasked with analyzing racial and ethnicity-based inequalities in their schools, districts, learning materials and school policies as well as on a larger scale at the state and national levels, the release said.
Other recipients of grant funds included the Champlain Valley School District, Colchester School District, South Burlington School District and Winooski School District, the Central Vermont Supervisory Union, Maple Run Unified School District, Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union, Missisquoi Valley UHSD and the Orange Southwest School District, according to the statement.
