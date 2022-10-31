On five Sunday late-afternoons during what can be the coldest and most isolating time of year, a handful of regional experts on various subjects will be giving fun, illuminating, short talks at favorite local establishments for free.
They’re called “Science Pubs,” or “Science Cafés,” and are still largely unknown, but the grassroots movement has its loyal fans and is growing all over the world. Venues range from libraries to coffee shops to restaurants and bars, and welcome people who may or may not normally get involved with such events. The events not exclusive to scientists or the science-minded, and the informal gathering spaces where they’re held are meant to foster a space where everyone feels encouraged to participate. These are not long, droning lectures but dynamic, interactive talks where an expert gets to share their knowledge on a subject that they’re passionate about and the public feels empowered to learn.
“They’re always on the first Sunday of the month,” said Martha Molnar, an author, former journalist and member of the Friends of the Castleton Library organization, who has been organizing our local Science Pubs for over a decade. “I didn’t come up with the idea myself but I thought it would work well here.”
“I saw an article in USA Today,” Molnar she said. “It turns out that it’s popular around the world and I thought it would be such a great thing to bring here, particularly in the winter, when people are really desperate to get together and do things.”
Attendees are encouraged though not obligated to purchase food and beverages at the host restaurants, giving the establishments a boost on what could otherwise be a slow night.
“Part of the strategic plan of the Castleton Free Library is community outreach so we’re very supportive of this effort because it does just that,” said Nancy Mark, of Castleton, who chairs the board of the Castleton Free Library.
And that is the driving force for Molnar.
“It started out small; the first one had about 35, 40 people, and since then the biggest one was 175 people,” she said. “There are people who have never missed a single one in the past 10 years. It gives them something to do on a Sunday afternoon.”
“My goal is to come and learn something and meet other people and form a community, which has been happening over the years,” Molnar added. “People drink beer or wine while the presentation is going on but afterwards about half of them stay for dinner and that’s when they really get to know each other.”
“The hope is that they will mingle with some of the new people they just met,” said Joseph Mark of Castleton. “I’ve been attending since the first year that these were initiated.”
Mark said sometimes the turnout is so large it taxes the capacity of the facility.
“These are diners who wouldn’t necessarily have come to that restaurant but for the fact that they came for the Science Pub and stayed,” he said. “For (many) this is something to do on what could otherwise be a cold winter Sunday night.”
Some of the topics in past talks have been the controversy on the herbicide on Lake Bomoseen; a man by the name of Madison Grant, who was one of the chief proponents of the eugenics movement and whose work inspired Adolf Hitler; and Bridget Butler, the “Bird Diva of Vermont,” who Molnar said was “fabulous.”
The speakers are almost all from area colleges and, this year — the 11th season of Science Pub — begins Sunday, Nov. 6, with Raj Bhakta, founder of Bhakta Spirits and WhistlePig Whiskey with a talk titled “History in a Bottle” at the former Green Mountain College campus. His discovery spans seven centuries, from the cellars of the French château where he unearthed the world’s oldest spirits, all the way to Poultney.
The next installment will be on Dec. 4, featuring Andrew Vermilyea, associate professor and chair of Environmental Science at Castleton University. He will be at the Brandon Inn for a presentation titled “Life’s Driving Force,” talking about the key to life: water. Vermilyea will talk about its essential part in human life, and how everything we do impacts its quality — agriculture, development, climate change, even the detergents we use.
Virginia Thomas, assistant professor of Psychology at Middlebury College, will present “Embracing Solitude” on Feb. 5 at the Taproom at Lake Bomoseen Lodge, with research confirming that solitude and loneliness are not at all the same.
“I was not familiar with the Science Pub series until Martha Molnar invited me as a speaker,” Thomas said in an email. “One of my goals as a psychologist is to share scientific findings with a broad audience and make that research more accessible. Science Pub is an excellent way to do that. This series also has the advantage of creating opportunities for conversation between scientists and community members, which is so valuable.”
Marisa Pallucis, assistant professor of Earth Sciences at Dartmouth College, will present “Rivers, Lakes, Oceans. On Mars?” on March 5 at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Palucis studies the history of water on Mars to understand how the planet has evolved under a changing climate, and the implications on our own planet.
“I had done a Science Pub a few years ago at the Lebanon Salt Hill Pub,” Palucis said by email. “I chose the topic since the idea of life on other planets is so fascinating and something I am guessing most people have thought about at some point. I also really enjoy talking about my time on the NASA Curiosity rover mission with people, since it was such a unique experience.”
On April 2, Molly Anderson, professor of Food Studies at Middlebury College, will present “The Right to Food” at the Mountain Top Inn, in Chittenden. The talk will ask the question: What if healthy food for everyone were a right instead of something mostly available to wealthier people?
Her work is involved in food system reform and planning at the local, state and regional scales.
“I seek out speakers in multiple ways,” Molnar said. “Sometimes I’ll read about someone and get in touch with them, often I ask the presenters to recommend other people and that’s how many of them come.”
“They’re all passionate about some topic and they want to talk about about their passion. And because they teach college they know how to structure their presentation so that people like me who were English majors can understand it,” she joked. “They speak about whatever their passion is and that’s what makes it really work.”
For more information and to make reservations, contact Martha Molnar at mlmolnar3@gmail.com.
