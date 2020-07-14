Gov. Phil Scott recently put out a request to Vermont’s pharmacies that they consider collecting samples from their patients in order to increase Vermont’s capacity to test residents for COVID-19.
According to the governor, the Kinney Drugs in Newport was scheduled to begin COVID testing on July 13. He said the testing would continue each Monday through July as part of a pilot project.
Walgreens in Essex is scheduled to begin testing for its customers later this month, Scott added.
“I know others are considering doing the same so right now, I’m asking Vermont’s pharmacies and their parent companies to move as quickly as possible to join in this effort with their customers, staff and all Vermonters,” he said on Friday.
Calls to Kinney and Walgreens were not returned on Monday.
Jeffrey Hochberg, director at the Rutland Pharmacy and president of the Vermont Retail Druggists, said last week was the first he had heard of the Scott administration responding to the suggestion from pharmacists that they take a more active hand in administering COVID testing.
“We’ve been advocating that Vermont pharmacies are here and willing to help in any way, shape or form from day one,” he said.
Hochberg said many Vermont pharmacies have drive-up windows that would make it easier to collect samples with limited contact.
Vermont pharmacies can offer testing, and have tried to come up with a way to make the testing happen but there have been some concerns. For instance, he said there have been challenges in getting personal protective equipment, or PPE, from the state.
“We’re not high on the priority list, so we had those snafus early on,” he said.
According to Hochberg, many people are working on a process that would allow Vermont’s pharmacies to offer COVID testing.
While Hochberg said there are “still a lot of hurdles to be overcome,” including access to the testing material and a mechanism to allow pharmacies to be reimbursed, pharmacists have been working with state agencies and committees in an effort to find a practical way to have pharmacies become part of the expansion of COVID testing in Vermont.
“It has been in the works for quite a while, and we’re all just trying to figure out the mechanics,” he said.
Scott said Vermont’s testing program, and other steps being taken to flatten the curve of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID, were team efforts.
He said the state Department of Health was taking the lead with health care professionals and hospitals providing critical support.
“A strong testing program is important in maintaining the progress we’ve made to slow the spread of the virus while we restart Vermont,” the governor said.
Scott said the testing was followed up in Vermont with contact tracing that “surround clusters before they turn into outbreaks … before they spread like wildfire.”
Scott made an additional request of the state’s health care providers for an additional commitment to testing for people who are in quarantine or who have been exposed to COVID.
“These folks on the front lines have made an incredible difference,” he said.
On the web, more information, including a list of “pop-up” testing sites through the end of July can be found at at healthvermont.gov/covid19testing
There was no response before deadline on Monday to a request to the Vermont Department of Health for comment.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.