Gov. Phil Scott has ordered all child care centers in the state to close, but asked some schools and centers to continue to provide child care just to serve parents whose work is considered “essential,” as Vermont responds to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said, as of Wednesday, the state has identified 19 cases of COVID-19, up two from Tuesday.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Scott said those essential personnel include health care workers and public health workers, first responders and Vermont National Guard members called up to respond to the pandemic.
“I realize that even as we ask many to step back and help slow the spread of this virus, we’re asking others, including educators and child care providers, to step up and provide a critical service to those who are on the front lines and continue to care for the sick, protect the public and manage this ever-evolving challenge. Now, I know, some won’t be able to, and that’s OK. But for those who can, we appreciate your help,” Scott said.
Dan French, Vermont’s secretary of the Agency of Education, said schools had been directed to provide care for enrolled students up to at least the eighth grade, and where necessary to students from other towns or districts.
The state will continue to pay pre-K tuition to private providers, which is already in the school budget and paid out of the state’s Education Fund.
French said the state was working also to provide meals to students.
“We received the necessary waiver under the (United States Department of Agriculture) to offer reimbursed student meals on a distributed basis,” he said.
Of about 60 supervisory unions, almost 40 have had their applications approved and are ready to provide meals.
Another seven school districts are finalizing their applications, he said. The state education agency is working with the remaining supervisory unions on applications, he said.
French acknowledged Vermont is “asking a lot of our education labor force during this state of emergency.”
Educators are being asked to report to their schools, even though classes have been suspended, for three reasons: Maintaining school programs for students; support the most vulnerable students; and plan for the continuity of education if classes are suspended for a long period of time.
French said that had created some concerns among educators who are concerned about their own safety or the safety of their families. As a result, the education department has created exceptions for educators with compromised immune systems, educators who live with someone with a compromised immune system, educators who are expecting a child, educators with infants, educators with anxiety, or educators older than 60.
Educators will continue to be paid, French added.
Addressing the safety of the program for caring for the children of essential personnel, Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said there will be no more than 10 people in the classroom.
“We’ve also put the various sanitation requirements in place, and if we need to make those stricter, we will,” he said.
Smith said the state had spoken to the representatives of more than 40 child care programs already to find placement for almost 290 children whose parents were considered essential to the state’s COVID response.
“I’ve got to emphasize this: There has been enormous collaboration among the private child care providers and we can’t thank them enough. … We’ve actually ID’d many potential additional staff to deploy to other facilities that … need those employees,” he said.
Smith said some child care staff had told the state they would work extra shifts to assist the state with its efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The governor said “more measures are inevitable,” adding that a directive is being developed for hospitals that would postpone elective procedures, although some local hospitals have already taken that step.
“But I will continue to make decisions based on science, data and the guidance of an incredible team of experts and leaders that I have working with me,” he said.
