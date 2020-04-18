On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott announced a flag lowering procedure to honor Vermonters who have died due to COVID-19.
“This Sunday, April 19, marks one month since Vermont’s first two fatalities as a result of COVID-19. In honor of all the Vermonters we have lost to this terrible disease, I am ordering the U.S. and Vermont state flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month for the remainder of 2020,” Scott said in a statement.
Scott added that as the pandemic continues, it is “important for each of us to remember those who are no longer with us and the friends and family who cared for them. We will get through this by staying united as Vermonters.”
As of Saturday, the Vermont Department of Health has reported the death of 38 Vermonters known to have COVID-19.
