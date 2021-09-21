A program paying for several hundred Vermonters experiencing homelessness to live in hotel rooms got a reprieve from the governor on Tuesday.
The program was set to end later this week.
“I brought the team together this morning and said we should have a 30-day pause to reflect on getting everyone back on the same page and give us an opportunity to re-engage and make sure that we’re doing it for the right reasons,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “We thought we were all on the same page, we all had the same goal, but that seems to be fracturing as we get closer to the date, so I thought it was a good idea to pause this for 30 days and we’ll come to bring everyone together.”
The governor said the details have yet to be worked out, but the administration plans to work with those in the program seeking financial aid toward more permanent housing.
On Monday, Vermont Legal Aid and other advocates for the homeless held a news conference calling on Scott to extend the benefit. This was a follow-up to a letter it had sent to Sean Brown, commissioner of the Department for Children and Families.
According to the letter, the 84-day time limit for the general assistance emergency housing program should be revisited for several reasons. Among them are the rise of the delta variant of COVID-19; the fact that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its 100% cost-share until the end of the year; and the shortage of available rental housing units in Vermont.
About 541 Vermonters would be losing the benefit come Thursday, Vermont Legal Aid contended.
At the news conference Tuesday, Scott was asked that, given the FEMA extension, why wouldn’t Vermont keep offering the benefit until the end of the year.
“Again, I don’t think it’s good for those who are involved in the program in general,” Scott said. “We talked a lot about this before. There is a need for wraparound services; they don’t always get that attention when they’re somewhat in isolation in hotels and motels. There’s less capacity in some of the hotels and motels, especially when we’re getting into our tourism season. So there are a lot of factors that have to be considered with this, so what we want is to do what’s best for everyone involved and we’re not sure this is the right approach.”
Scott said the state will have to get creative to meet capacity needs, but said he hopes some in the program will use incentives to leave it and find permanent housing.
For many, this program ended in July, but was extended for those with qualifying disabilities.
Many advocates for the homeless were pleased to hear Scott’s announcement on Tuesday.
“I thank the Governor and his staff for making the important decision to extend the deadline for housing assistance and to give the Department for Children and Families and our community partners more time to identify housing solutions for those in need,” stated Speaker of the House, Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, in a release that shortly followed the news conference. “I firmly believe that it is important that we continue to monitor the situation as we approach the extension deadline, and further extend the deadline if we believe we need more time to create housing solutions.”
Her counterpart in the Senate, President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Brattleboro, was likewise pleased to hear of the extension
“If we end this program now with no additional planning, vulnerable Vermonters will be heading into the woods with tents. That’s the reality of the situation on the ground,” she stated in a release.”
She said when a compromise plan was agreed to with the Scott administration and other stakeholders several months ago, those talking then didn’t know what the current state of the pandemic would be.
“They didn’t know that the ongoing health crisis would impact our region’s housing to such an extent that we’d have virtually no housing available in many communities,” she stated. “It is not enough to offer extra money to these homeless Vermonters to find permanent housing if there is no housing available.”
She said this pause will allow some time for a new agreement to be reached.
“On behalf of our clients, we thank the advocates, including youth advocates, legislators, and people with lived experience who joined our call for this extension, and in so doing sent a powerful message to Governor Scott about who we are as a statewide community,” stated attorney Mairead O’Reilly, of Vermont Legal Aid, in an email. “Shelter is a basic necessity that no one should go without. And this pandemic continues to teach us that when we avoid evictions and homelessness, our communities are stronger, healthier, safer and more prosperous.”
If someone is denied the 30-day extension, O’Reilly said they should call Vermont Legal Aid at 1-800-889-2047.
