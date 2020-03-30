On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott ordered additional restrictions on travelers arriving in Vermont and announced additional guidance for the lodging industry to enhance compliance with his "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.
The recommended travel restrictions comply with newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around interstate travel from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Residents of those three states have been asked not to engage in non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.
The new order directs residents and non-residents coming from outside the state for anything other than an essential purpose to home-quarantine for 14 days and strongly discourages travel to Vermont by those located in COVID-19 “hot spots.”
The newest orders also directs the owners of lodging facilities, including hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, inns, short term rentals. like Airbnb, and all public and private camping facilities and RV parks, to close those operations except for stated exemptions when supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.
Under this order, the Vermont State Police and local law enforcement will monitor lodging providers for compliance and work with the Attorney General’s Office on additional compliance measures if needed.
In a statement, Scott said the newest directive was needed to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
“We all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to minimize infections, particularly for those who are elderly or have underlying chronic health conditions, and prevent it from overwhelming our healthcare facilities,” said the governor. “I understand there will be some who need to travel from other states to return to a home in Vermont or support a vulnerable family member. But we need anyone entering Vermont to abide by this 14-day self-isolation directive, and then follow Vermont’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order while here. We must work together to slow the spread of this virus.”
This story will be updated.
