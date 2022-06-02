MONTPELIER — Some advocates behind the Act 250 reforms found in a bill Gov. Phil Scott vetoed Wednesday say it might be a while before the matter comes up again.
S.234 is among the many bills Scott has vetoed this session. The veto came as little surprise, given that he said he’d likely veto it several weeks ago.
Folks who backed a number of its provisions were disappointed.
“It would have done several things,” said Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, on Thursday. “One was, it would really fix problems with the administration of Act 250, and it would restore greater oversight over the district commission review processes by creating an Environmental Review Board.”
Shupe said the Legislature didn’t schedule a veto override session for this, and since this is the second year of a biennium the bill is likely dead.
“Frankly, I think we’ll wait and see when we have a change in administration,” he said. “If Governor Scott wins reelection then this issue is probably dead for another two years. Unless, of course, there is a potential to override. It was a soundly supported package of changes in the House, it had over 100 votes.”
The bill, Shupe said, would have encouraged housing development in already developed areas such as downtowns and designated village centers. It would have also created criteria around forest fragmentation in an effort to curb unplanned, scattered rural housing developments.
“It would also have dealt with forest processing issues that are unique to that industry, to make sure the forest processing industry didn’t face unnecessary hurdles related to unique aspects of forest processing,” said Shupe.
He said much of what was in this bill was from work “The Commission on Act 250: The Next 50 Years” had done researching the law and what could be done to improve it.
“This is the second time the governor has vetoed a bill that would have added a provision to Act 250 to promote sound development in our forests,” stated Jamey Fidel, forest program and wildlife director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council. “The Legislature supports this important policy, and public polling demonstrates strong support for improving Act 250 and taking action to stop poorly planned development in Vermont.”
He stated that S.234 would not have stopped development.
“This moderate step has been supported by the Agency of Natural Resources, and it is very discouraging to see the governor stymie progress on this important policy,” he stated.
He noted a University of Vermont Center for Rural Studies poll that showed 60% of those surveyed said they’d be in favor of Act 250 changes that discourage growth in forest areas while encouraging it in existing development centers.
Shupe noted that some of the housing-related items in S.234 were rolled into another bill, which Scott has indicated he’ll sign.
