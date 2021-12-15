Vermont Sen. Dick Sears, Senate Judiciary Committee chair, announced at a news conference hosted by ACLU of Vermont on Wednesday that he intends to introduce legislation that would eliminate qualified immunity and allow people to be heard on whether their civil rights were violated but Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said he has concerns about what would happen should the proposal become law.
Under qualified immunity, certain municipal employees, who in the course of their work may be accused of violating a person’s civil rights, can use the immunity as a defense if sued in civil court.
Sears said the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in May 2020 in Minneapolis, has “inspired us all to dig deeper into the intersection of civil rights and civil policing to try to prevent something like that from ever happening here in Vermont.”
He said the courts, because of qualified immunity, had been making it harder for people who wanted to make the argument that police had violated their civil rights to be heard in civil court.
But Sears said he wanted to be clear he supports police officers.
“My focus here today is not on tearing down police officers but instead ensuring that people harmed by negligent policing or the rare but unacceptable bad faith policing, have access to compensation for their injuries,” he said.
Sears also said he was concerned that qualified immunity is a defense created through the courts and not legislation.
“I firmly believe that lawmakers, not judges should determine the right balance between public safety and protection of civil liberties,” he said.
The bill for “civil liability of law-enforcement officers” is expected to be introduced by Sears and Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham County, president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, along with Sens. Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Philip Baruth, both Democrats representing Chittenden County. As proposed, it would take affect on July 1.
“An individual injured or damaged by the commission or omission of any act of a law-enforcement officer acting under authority of the state or within the scope of authority of a law-enforcement agency that violates the individual’s rights guaranteed under a provision of the Constitution of the state of Vermont … may bring an action for damages or equitable relief against the law-enforcement officer,” the proposed legislation reads.
It goes on to say that those actions brought under the proposed law would not be subject to common law doctrines of immunity as a defense.
“This will have little to no effect on most police officers, but to an injured person, it could mean everything,” Sears said.
Sears promised members of the Senate Judiciary Committee would be “interested in hearing from all sides as we consider closing this arcane gap in the law.”
Sears was one of several speakers to suggest the proposed change to the law would improve the reputation of law-enforcement officers in Vermont because it would build “community trust.”
Schirling, whose department includes Vermont State Police, said many professionals in Vermont law enforcement, including himself, wanted “modernization” of policing but said he believed when people talked about qualified immunity they had “fundamental misunderstandings.”
“The most important message for Vermonters is, qualified immunity protects government employees when they act within the bounds of law and policy in good faith. This (ending qualified immunity) would create a whole other avenue of litigation,” he said.
Chief Brian Peete, of the Montpelier Police Department, said he hadn’t seen much information about the proposed legislation on Wednesday, but said there could be “unintended consequences” if there were not enough conversations before action was taken.
“I think the context of the conversations is something that has to be discussed thoroughly and fleshed out,” he said.
Peete pointed out qualified immunity didn’t mean that no officer could be sued for violating someone’s rights.
“When we’re talking about this whole thing about qualified immunity, I think what we all need to do is sit down, look at the context of the discussion, look at what it is we’re looking to try to hold ourselves accountable to and talk about that,” Peete said.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he hoped there was “meaningful discourse” that included people who understood qualified immunity.
Schirling said the challenges of recruitment and retention for police positions is stronger than it’s ever been and not projected to ease up as far out as projections go.
“We’re asking an awful lot of people to do an incredibly difficult job, now under withering criticism, for not a lot of pay, nights, weekends and holidays, and, to a large extent now, without support from all of our elected leaders. That’s a really tall order. I am gravely concerned that even this debate over this topic is going to cause additional significant erosion in our ability to recruit and retain people who are the right ones to be in policing in Vermont,” he said.
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland chapter of Vermont NAACP said BIPOC parents for generations have given their children what is known in their community as “The Talk,” specific instructions on how to act during interactions with police “because we know that the institutions of policing and its lack of accountability … do not protect our very lives.” She said black and brown people were predominantly the victims of police brutality but added later in the news conference that ending qualified immunity would benefit more than just the BIPOC residents in Vermont.
Lt. Diane Goldstein, a retired California police officer and executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, based in Massachusetts, said she thought it was important for police officers to understand the goal of ending qualified immunity.
“Ending qualified immunity will not bring open season upon law enforcement. It will simply allow judges to hear the facts of the most egregious cases which are currently causing the public perception that police are, in fact, above the law,” she said.
