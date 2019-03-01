Rural Vermonters without access to employment opportunities stand to lose their 3SquaresVT assistance, according to a new rule proposed by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue earlier this month and a statement released Thursday.
Though the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program was established in 1996 with the disclaimer that the secretary would have the power — if requested by the state - to waive the work requirement for able-bodied adults without dependents under certain circumstances.
The power to remove eligibility for people aged 18-49 with no dependents and no disabilities registered with the U.S. government was not included in the 2018 Farm Bill — so Perdue aims to pass a special rule giving the administration the power to take away food assistance anyway.
The current SNAP requirement is that able-bodied adults must either work or make an effort to participate in a work program for at least 20 hours a week to receive assistance for more than three months over a period of 36 months, and some states allow volunteer activities to count, or waive the time limit entirely in places with an unemployment rate above 10 percent or where there aren't sufficient job opportunities.
But in a letter published on Nov. 2, Perdue said these waivers, which allow for more exceptions and more opportunity to receive benefits, only encouraged people to rely on them instead of using them in their time of need until they were well and able enough to work again, and his office should be given the authority to “ensure that work provisions are waived only when necessary.”
“What was accepted by the Senate and passed was the same bill that's been there since the beginning of the welfare reform, regarding the work requirements of 20 hours per week,” Perdue said in a Senate hearing according to a video published Feb. 28. “What you also passed ... was no change to the fact that in one section it says the secretary may waive those applicability, and we plan to do that, for the able-bodied adults without dependents ... we should help people when they're down, but that should not be interminable help.”
Perdue went on to say the waivers inhibited citizens from the work that gives structure, meaning and dignity to life, as was said by President Clinton during the initial passage of the act,
“All that means is that these are folks who don't have an official designation of disability,” said Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont. “That doesn't mean they don't face significant barriers to be able to work.”
The proposed rule gives the USDA the ability to temporarily waive the time limit in areas, provides state agencies with a small number of exemptions that extend SNAP eligibility, wants to amend the standards for SNAP evaluation, and would “encourage broader application of the statutory (able-bodied adults without dependents) work requirement, consistent with the administration's focus on fostering self-sufficiency,” according to the Federal Register in the Journal of the U.S. Government.
Gov. Phil Scott's office said it is not overly concerned with the rule's effect on Vermont and its residents.
“Due to Vermont’s low unemployment rate, the proposed changes to the geographic waivers will not significantly disrupt the status quo in terms of eligibility for SNAP benefits,” said Ethan Latour, assistant director of policy and communications for Scott's Office. “Additionally, the Department for Children and Families Economic Services Division, in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Vocational Rehabilitation, has robust employment programs in place to help people get back to work quickly, which has stemmed Vermont’s reliance on the 15 percent waivers. ... given these mitigating factors, the atate’s program is well insulated.“
Anore Horton, executive director for Hunger Free Vermont, shared her concerns.
“In Vermont, the vast majority of the waivers that our state issues under the current policy are used geographically ... to waive this time limit for people living in towns that have an unemployment rate of 25 percent higher that the average,” Horton said. “(That's) about 36 towns in Vermont and almost every town in Essex county.”
Those regions of the state, Horton said, suffer from limited trade employment, and if logging is the only industry in one town, the people who aren't trained as loggers are the ones who suffer and are forced to try to find work outside their area, a struggle made more difficult by lack of public transportation and lack of resources.
“In most rural areas, that's where we see the challenge,” Horton said. “You can't get work, and now you can't eat - that's what the secretary of ag is talking about - 'it shouldn't be a way of life' is so offensive to people who are trying to work their way out of food insecurity.”
Horton said in Vermont, that means around 70,000 people, and the proposed rule changes could stand to affect 6 percent to 7 percent of their caseload.
“This directly subverts the will of congressional delegation,” Horton said. “The House and Senate voted against including this in the (farm)bill, and the administration didn't get the restrictions on SNAP that they wanted, so they're trying to go around (the) Legislature.”
In Vermont the program is a federal entitlement program — which means as participation in the program grows, so does the federal cash flow into Vermont, which stimulates the local economy.
“Last year, in benefits, over $108 million came in for 3Squares,” said Drake Turner, food security advocacy manager at Hunger Free Vermont
That’s more money spent at Vermont stores, paying for Vermont jobs, with the average benefit for a working household with children collecting $320 per month.
“If this rule takes effect - it would be very serious,” Horton said. “Dire consequences for our most vulnerable neighborsl"
He said, "Keeping people hungry and malnourished never helped anyone keep a stable job.”
For the next 60 days, a comment period is open so until April 2, 2019, residents can tell legislators whether they are in favor or against the rule, after which the comments will be analyzed and responded to.
