CASTLETON — A second public hearing will have to be held in order for a local quarry owner to get his blasting license reinstated, since he didn’t attend the first one held last week.
David Camara Jr., proprietor of the Blissville Quarry and Mill, operated by Vermont Unfading Green Slate Co., was expected to attend a community engagement meeting at the Castleton Fire Department on Feb. 17 to meet with neighbors who say they’ve had issues with the quarry for years. The meeting was required by the Department of Public Safety for Camara to have his blasting license reinstated.
The state revoked Camara’s license over the summer after neighbors reported large stones from a blast, one weighing between 25 and 27 pounds, landing near them and damaging their property. Camara also was cited by the federal Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The incident happened on July 16, though neighbors have reported similar occurrences several times over the past 20 years. At the meeting, neighbors also accused the quarry blasting of damaging their homes and wells.
According to a letter to Camara from Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling sent in October, Camara failed to take proper precautions to keep “fly rock” from leaving the quarry pit, failed to notify abutting landowners of impending blasting, and didn’t provide proper pre-blast warning signals.
At the Feb. 17 meeting, 15 or so neighbors showed up and outlined a host of issues they’ve had with the quarry and its blasting operations.
Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello facilitated the meeting, saying he had expected Camara to be there. It was not clear at the time whether Camara had to attend for the meeting to count toward his relicensure.
“Mr. Camara Jr.’s engagement with the community is a condition of re-licensure,” according to an email from Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, sent Thursday. “It is our understanding that there was a misunderstanding regarding the date of the community meeting, and all parties are working to reschedule the community meeting.”
The town also plans to send Camara a notice of violation. Mantello said he’d been asked to deliver the notice to Camara on Feb. 17, but didn’t get the chance. At the meeting, Mantello said he would compose a letter to Camara based on what neighbors said at the meeting and send it to him once they’d all signed it.
Castleton Zoning Administrator Jonas Rosenthal said in an email that a notice of violation was sent to Camara by certified mail on Tuesday.
Mantello stated in an email Friday that he’s working on scheduling a second meeting near the end of March but hadn’t yet worked out a date or time.
