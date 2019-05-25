There’s more behind a piece of art than the wall it hangs on, which people taking part in the annual Vermont Open Studio got to see for themselves this weekend.
The Vermont Open Art Studio is a self-guided statewide tour of places where art is not just shown, but made. It’s organized by the Vermont Crafts Council and has been going steady for 27 years, according to Vermont Crafts Council Director Martha Fitch. Participating artists — Of which there are 220 spread across 153 locations this year — have their information listed in a brochure and welcome visitors into their creative spaces between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“It’s a great group,” said Karen Deets, owner of Karen Deets Stained Glass on Moscow Road in Fair Haven, who’s been doing the Vermont Open Studio for the past nine years. “It’s one of the reasons I chose to come to Vermont. I didn’t know about Vermont Crafts Council specifically, I just felt it was a place that supported the arts, and I was not disappointed. We have nothing equivalent in New Jersey. There’s a lot of people doing things, but there isn’t this organization to pull them all together. There’s a lot of great glass artists in New Jersey, I’m sure, but they’re kinda scattered, doing their own thing.”
Deets began working with stained glass in the 1970s in New Jersey and was there for at least 30 years, mostly making things designed for sale. She also sold other people’s work.
“Now I don’t own a retail. I am a member of a couple of cooperative galleries, the Brandon Artist Guild, and Epoch Gallery in Manchester, so that’s where most of my work is sold,” she said.
She doesn’t sell art out of her home, she does however run workshops there.
“I want this craft to continue, I’m passionate about it,” she said. “It’s not a simple, easy craft to do. I’m self-taught, very experimental in what I do, and I have little time for anything else except that I’m a skin bum. That was part of the reason for moving here.
On Vermont Open Studio weekend, she’ll see about 25 visitors each of the two days. As of Saturday afternoon, she’d already a few people signed up for stained glass workshops.
“It’s a lot of work getting ready, you have to promote yourself, you have to be shameless in your promotion,” she said. “You really have to take care of yourself and your neighbors. There’s a few other people that aren’t too far away who I would suggest people go see.”
Self and cross promotion is key to making it as an artist in Vermont, she said.
In Rutland City, at least three artists would agree.
Molly Hornbeck, of Basin Reclaimed, and Colleen Wilcox, of Wander on Words, are teamed up with oil painter, Carrie Pill, and were showing off their work at Pill’s house on Birchwood Avenue Saturday.
“We actually started a little artist group together, we meet every month and discuss all the good and bad things about being an artist,” said Hornbeck.
This is their first time with Vermont Open Studio, and it’s gone well, they said.
“We got some people I’ve never met before that just heard about it form the map and advertisements there, or they saw the signs in passing, and a lot has been folks who follow us as well,” said Pill.
Hornbeck makes what she calls “paintings,” but could more accurately be called “sculptural wall art.”
“It’s all recycled material, you can see the mountain here that’s all roofing slate. The wood, we’ve done a lot of deconstruction of barns around the area, so we use that material to make the art,” she said. Her art partner, Jesse Bilodeau, helps acquire the materials for the pieces.
Wilcox, a lettering artist, had her work on display beside Hornbeck and Pill’s. “I work with words and try to spread positivity, inspire others, and rekindle a love for nature,” she said.
Pill doesn’t have her own gallery, yet, but sells her work at Brandon Arts Guild, Liquid Art, and Basecamp Outfitters.
The art scene in Rutland and surrounding area has done a lot to draw the three here, and keep them around, said Hornbeck.
“It’s always been here, but there’s more engagement,” she said. “There’s galleries popping up downtown, which is really cool, obviously the murals are huge downtown.”
Fitch said Saturday that part of the idea behind Vermont Open Studio is to let people see how the art they buy is made. It adds value to the art, demystifies the creation process, and gives people an experience. She said finding some of the artists requires a lot of driving down Vermont’s back roads at the height of spring, and it’s often an adventure, one folks will remember when they look at the piece they bought.
