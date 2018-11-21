BRANDON — After nine months of living in the middle of a massive construction project, some in town say they can see the “light at the end of the tunnel.”
Work on the Segment 6 project recently began winding down for winter, said Segment 6 Public Information Officer Bernie Carr, who serves as executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce as well. Also, he owns a business where construction has been taking place.
The Segment 6 project is essentially a complete overhaul of Route 7 through downtown Brandon. Casella Construction, based in Mendon, is the lead contractor. Carr said the company is in the process of preparing the construction zone for winter, which not only means getting ready for plow trucks and other winter maintenance needs, but also keeping things as tidy as possible.
“They are working on it now,” said Carr. “They are trying to make it as ready as they can for winter.”
He said the water, sewer and storm drains are complete from the Central Park area to the Conant Square and Grove Street areas. Work will begin on the Franklin Street segments in the spring. The goal is to have it all complete by this time next year.
Joe Casella, co-owner of Casella Construction, said Wednesday that two and a half of the project’s six phases are done, including sidewalks, lighting, brickwork and underground infrastructure. He said a lot of fall rain slowed things down, but the project is on schedule.
Some of the work next year will be done at night, Carr said, hopefully easing some of the traffic that locals have been dealing with.
Carr said many businesses report their activity is down by about 20 percent because of the construction work. He said it’s hard to tell with his own, since it recently shifted from selling flowers to focusing on gifts.
He said he understands business owners’ frustrations with the work.
“There’s just no easy way to do it,” he said.
In the meantime, he said, the town and other organizations are doing what they can to ease the pain caused by the drop in shopping traffic. One thing they’re trying to keep locals shopping in Brandon is a rewards-card program. Spending $10 or more at a participating business earns a punch on the card. Ten punches - no more than two from one business - and a shopper will earn $20 back, plus they get entered into a drawing where they could win a pot of money.
“We’re hoping to entice local people to come and shop,” Carr said.
The state has also assisted the Chamber of Commerce with the cost of some of its advertising for the area, he said.
Carr said at least one business has opened during the construction, another moved, and developers are looking at, and buying, property.
Sarah Pattis, who owns the Brandon Inn with her husband, said that when the work began, it was challenging as the inn’s business was affected by the work of nearby heavy equipment. She said the vibration was the worst for the inn, given its age.
“It’s great to see the progress, but it’s much slower than expected,” she said.
She said the inn hasn’t seen much business from weddings and walk-ins this year, but regular customers who know the town have enjoyed their stays and look forward to the final product.
Carr said the Chamber of Commerce website hosts a web page at bit.ly/1122Brandon where updates on the Segment 6 project are posted and where people can subscribe to an email newsletter that has information also.
