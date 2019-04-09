BRANDON — Work on the Segment 6 project should be somewhat less disruptive this year, according to the project’s public information officer.
Segment 6 is the name for the $21 million reconstruction of Route 7 through downtown Brandon. It began in earnest last spring and is scheduled to wrap up by December. Bernie Carr, public information officer for the project, and leader of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday that while the project “buttoned up” for the winter, work never quite stopped. Casella Construction Inc., the local contractor hired for the project, spent the cold months tackling smaller, side projects, Carr said.
But preparation for larger efforts is already underway, he said.
Last year, much of the work was done on segments E and F, the northern side of the project. Carr said this year much of it will take place in segments A and B near Franklin Street. He said there are fewer side streets feeding onto Route 7 in that area, so the hope is there will be fewer traffic delays.
Work on segments A and B involves replacing water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, Carr said. There will still be some things to finish on the other segments. Carr said temporary pavement was put down so the road could be maintained in the winter, and that will be torn up and a more permanent layer put down.
“I think it’s going to be less intrusive,” he said. “Traffic should flow a little smoother.”
Carr, who owns a gift shop where the construction has been taking place, said the project has been tough on business owners, but most feel by the time it’s all done Brandon will be much better off.
Within the past five years, Carr said, several businesses have opened in or near the construction area, and there have also been several commercial property sales.
“It really shows businesses are investing in the future here,” he said.
Bill Moore, Brandon’s economic development officer, said Red Clover Ale Co. is one business that opened up on Center Street recently. Some others have moved downtown, despite the construction.
“We definitely haven’t seen people scurrying away from the downtown, like other communities have experienced,” he said.
Money for this project was bonded 12 years ago, and planning has been going on for the past four, so it was not a surprise to any that this work would be take place, Moore said.
“It’s the pain before the gain,” he said, adding that once the project is done all the water infrastructure will have been updated, and there will be a brand-new streetscape for locals and visitors to enjoy.
He said state money for business advertising has helped, and the Development Review Board also waived some signage rules for affected businesses while the work is taking place. Communication has also been key, Moore said.
“If someone has a complaint, they can run it through proper channels,” he said, referring to himself and Carr, who’ve been working with business owners, citizens, contractors and others involved.
To alleviate some of the stress on downtown businesses, the town and others have done a number of things, Carr said. The Brandon Buzz promotion is one, where every time someone shops at a downtown business and buys more than $10 worth in items, they get a card punched. After 10 punches, they get a $20 gift card and entered into drawings to win other prizes. The Brandon Downtown Alliance and Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce have also waived several fees for certain services and events, and the state itself has pitched in some.
Casella Construction has also been helpful in making sure people can access local businesses, Carr said.
He said for day-to-day updates on what’s happening with the project, people should visit http://brandon.org/learn-about-segment-six/brandon-builds/ and sign up for the email newsletter. He said that’s where people will learn about traffic delays and water service interruptions.
