BRANDON — After two years of enduring economic drag from heavy construction along Route 7, downtown businesses were looking forward to the summer of 2020. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The $28 million Segment Six project broke ground in 2018. Over the course of the next two years, Route 7 was torn up and replaced, new water and sewer infrastructure was installed along with new streetlights, wider sidewalks, and more parking. While there were some odds and ends left to address for this summer, the town had been planning on debuting a newer, better Brandon.
“We’re going to hit it hard coming out of this,” said Bernie Carr, owner of Carr’s Gifts, and executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have a great new town and what I’m hearing from different areas, many people are going to be a little different in their vacations, they’re not going to travel as much or as far, they’re not going to fly as much, they’re going to go places where they can be outdoors and get some healthy living and exercise, recreation, and I think we can fill a lot of those niches.”
He said the chamber is thinking about putting together a direct mailing, listing local businesses along with information about them.
Carr said there was to be a big celebration of the completed Segment Six project in May, but that’s been pushed back to September.
“But every single thing is up in the air,” he said. “You just don’t know what’s going to be the new normal for the next six months to a year.”
Another issue he’s concerned with is the fact that the federal and state aid programs for businesses and individuals calculate their relief based on last year’s income data, which is skewed in Brandon because of the construction.
“All of our income numbers are down, our employee staffing numbers are going to be skewed, because if you’re down 20% to 40% of your business, you’re not as likely to have extra staff on hand,” he said.
Carr said he personally has found himself fallen through a crack in the system. While he was an employee of his own business in 2019, he didn’t draw a paycheck, instead relying on a contracted gig as the Segment Six communications director. When he went to file for unemployment with the Department of Labor recently, his pay from the contract wasn’t eligible, nor could he use income from 2018.
“So they were looking at numbers that didn’t reflect the true income we’ve had in a regular year, we haven’t had a normal year in three years,” said Carr.
He said he’s reached out to House Reps. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, and Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon. Both said earlier this week they’ve made inquiries, but suspect that for now the programs will continue to use last year’s income data.
As far as the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) goes, it was created by the CARES act, which Congress passed in response to the economic damage stemming from COVID-19. It’s administered by the federal Small Business Administration.
“Under normal circumstances people would be able to voice their concerns about provisions in a new federal program, but the purpose of the Paycheck Protection Program is to provide quick relief to American small businesses,” said Danny Monahan, public information officer at the SBA Vermont District Office. “It was determined using 2019 payroll costs was the most effective measure to ensure small business employees were made whole. In order to implement PPP quickly, the SBA needed to suspend its 30-day delayed effective date when people would normally voice their concerns. Due to that suspension the SBA has helped Vermont small businesses receive thousands of PPP loans worth more than $1 billion.”
During the Segment Six construction, Brandon businesses weren’t idle when it came to weathering the loss of foot traffic. The chamber and the Downtown Brandon Alliance worked on promotions and events to encourage people to shop local.
“We’ve been trying to think outside the box as far as how can we, as small inns and hotels in northern New England that are going to be in the same position, how can we stand out for ourselves?” said Sarah Pattis, who’s owned the Brandon Inn with her husband Louis for 32 years. “I thought we could combine our efforts and put together some packages that would include what Brandon has to offer as well as what we have to offer in terms of clean living and beautiful Vermont; As a small town that has gone through tremendous renovation and beautification.”
The idea is in its early stages, she said. She’s spoken to Carr about it and wants to involve the Downtown Brandon Alliance as well.
“Brandon has got a very active, lively, energetic group of people who love their town and seem to be willing to help each other out,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to run into any problems getting people to work together on something like this, it’s more the practical part at the moment.”
Pattis said she’s had her guests from overseas cancel their reservations, as well as many of those from the west coast. She believes Vermont’s tourism businesses can and should look to the tri-state area for visitors, people who will be looking to take a day-drive somewhere that’s not too crowded.
