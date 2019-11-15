BRANDON — The Segment Six project, a complete downtown overhaul from Route 7 itself to the pipes underground, is largely complete.
Bernie Carr, spokesman for the Segment Six project, said in a Friday interview that Casella Construction only has a few odds and ends to address before the work is “buttoned up” for the winter. Come spring, the more weather-dependent odds and ends will be addressed. This includes landscaping, crosswalk markings and other small projects.
Carr said the project straightened out Route 7 through town, widened the sidewalks and opened the area to make it more attractive and inviting. Right now Casella is using a central parking lot as a staging area, but once the company clears out that spot will be for municipal parking.
He said the project is estimated to cost about $28 million by the time it’s all complete. The federal government is paying for 90%, the state 15% and the town 5%. Voters approved a bond several years ago covering the town’s share of the project.
Construction began on the project in 2017. A celebration was held Nov. 9 at Town Hall, said Carr. To alleviate the significant disruptions, the construction work caused for downtown business, the Downtown Brandon Alliance, Brandon Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Brandon devised the “Brandon Buzz” promotion. Anyone who spent over $10 at a downtown participating location got a “buzz card” punched. Enough punches and they receive a gift certificate and enter into a regular $50 drawing. At the celebration last weekend, a grand prize drawing for $2,019 was won by Cruz Forrest, Carr said.
“It was an effort to keep people coming into downtown when construction was bad,” Carr said.
It’s estimated the promotion spurred about $200,000 in economic activity by encouraging people to frequent downtown shops.
Carr said the construction didn’t seem to prevent businesses from opening or making expansions. Red Clover Ale Co., Ripton Mountain Distillery and Eis Co. ice cream opened, 12 apartments were installed in the Smith Block, Blue Moon Clothing Store opened another location called Indu and folk artists Warren Kimball, Medana Gabbard and Robin Kent opened a shop together during the two-year construction period.
“I think the biggest thought people had, though we knew it was going to be a 2-year nightmare, that by the end of it the payback would be enormous,” Carr said.
Right now, folks in Brandon are planning to celebrate the 100% completion of the project at the end of May. Carr said things should be nice and green by then and all the work will be polished off. Details are still being worked out, but the occasion will feature events held all over downtown so people can see for themselves how walkable things are.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said this project had been planned since the late 1980s. It was going to begin earlier, in 2008, but got slowed down during the design phase. The construction itself, he said, was on time with no major problems.
“I think the biggest bang for the buck will be the new appearance,” he said in an interview Friday.
Hopkins said the new infrastructure, largely unseen by the public, is another boon for the town. During the construction, Casella was digging up water pipes at least 100 years old.
One thing to note, Carr said, that now stormwater runoff is separated from sewer, meaning no more overflows during heavy rain. Stormwater is now diverted into filtering areas from where it can seep into the Neshobe River.
“Everyone is going to have to do it, ours is already done,” he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.