WALLINGFORD — The head of the Recreation Committee has resigned, according to one of its members, days after the Select Board publicly criticized the committee with one member openly questioning the need for the group’s existence.
The board met Monday to look over the Recreation Committee’s proposed recreation budget. No one from the committee was present to answer questions.
“It would be nice if they had somebody here,” said Select Board chair Nelson Tift. His sentiment would be echoed several times by others on the board at various points in the discussion. “I would recommend tabling it, but we haven’t got a hell of a lot of time before this has got to be done.”
The board had questions on several line items ranging from recreation supplies to matters dealing with the basketball courts some on the board feared would lead to environmental concerns.
“If we’re going by what they want here, there’s one item I’m going to say no on and that’s the recreation director,” said board member Rose Regula. “I’m not in favor of that being put into the budget.”
Part of the proposed recreation budget contained a $10,000 line item for a recreation director.
The recreation director position generated quite a bit of debate in town when it was proposed in 2018. Members of the Recreation Committee at that time were floating a full-time position they argued could benefit the town by running a more efficient recreation program and applying for grant money. The town ultimately went with hiring a part-time director, but the person they hired resigned in December 2019 along with three Recreation Committee members, including the chair at the time.
Michael Luzader, a current member of the Recreation Committee, said Friday that Trisha Nash, who had been chair of the committee, sent an email to him and others that morning saying she was resigning. According to Luzader, Nash didn’t offer a rationale for her resignation.
“Anyone who’s on the rec committee does it because they care about the town and they care about recreation for all demographics, the very young to the very aged, and I think that sometimes that falls short on the Select Board and they don’t recognize that there is a wide, diverse group of people that we need to serve here in town, and we’re not able to do that as a rec committee,” said Luzader.
Michael Luzader is married to board member Kathy Luzader.
Attempts to reach Nash on Friday weren’t successful.
“I probably shouldn’t say this but in my mind I’d just as soon get rid of the rec committee because I’m not seeing anything out of them but a lot of complaints and they want to spend a lot of taxpayer’s money,” said board member Bruce Duchesne at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.