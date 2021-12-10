Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.