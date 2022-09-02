CASTLETON — The Select Board isn’t happy with the Development Review Board’s call on the Sand Hill Road project and plans to appeal; meanwhile, the developer intends to ask for a reconsideration.
After an executive session at the Aug. 22 regular meeting, the select board voted 4-0 to express its disapproval of the DRB’s Aug. 4 decision on the Sand Hill Road senior living facility project, and to commit to appealing.
The board was in executive session for about an hour, according to unofficial minutes posted to the town’s website. Town Manager Mike Jones and Zoning Administrator Jonas Rosenthal were in on the session. After the board came out, Selectman Richard Combs moved to disapprove of the DRB’s decision and to appeal, while it was seconded by Selectman Bob Spaulding.
Selectwoman Mary Lee Harris, according to the minutes, was not in attendance.
The Sand Hill Road project was proposed as a 99-unit independent- and assisted-living facility with a memory-care unit. It’s slated to be built on property owned by the town that was donated by Castleton University several years ago for economic development purposes.
The project is backed by Dousevicz Inc., which is working with Hale Resources LLC on planning and permitting. According to Hale Resources, the project proposed is similar to another one by Dousevicz in Berlin.
The DRB’s decision approved most of what Hale Resources had planned for the project, except the memory-care unit, which was a key component. According to the DRB decision, those in the memory-care unit would be considered “patients,” which wouldn’t be allowed in that area per the zoning bylaws.
Zak Hale, partner and chief financial officer of Hale Resources LLC, said after the decision that the developers wished to move forward but would have to reassess given the denial of the memory-care unit.
“We haven’t figured all that out yet,” he said Friday. “We’re still pursuing it and trying to make something happen, but at this point, we’re on hold until we can communicate with the DRB.”
He planned to send a letter to the DRB Friday asking it to reconsider the decision. He stressed this is not an appeal, which would be a legal action.
“A reconsideration is just asking them to reconsider their decision based on some facts that we’re going to present,” he said.
Hale didn’t share what those facts were, saying it would be best to send them to the DRB first and have a discussion.
Selectman Joe Mark said Friday that he can’t speak for the rest of the board, but his objections to the DRB’s decision centered around the wording of the bylaws it cited in denying the memory-care unit.
“Specifically, I think it hinges on the section in which the words ‘patient’ and ‘people’ are both used,” he said. “From my perspective, that passage may have been imprecisely written, and I think in the context of that overall passage. I think the argument can be made that allowing the memory-care unit should be permissible.”
He doesn’t believe it was the intent of the bylaws to prohibit something like a memory-care unit in a case like this.
Mark said that it appears this facility means to house elderly people up until the end of their lives, meaning some would either need memory care or have to move out. From a humanitarian perspective, he said, the memory-care unit would be a key component of the project.
The proposal has drawn a fair bit of controversy. The DRB has met several times over the issue. The developers and proponents say it will alleviate a sharp lack of housing in the area, while several Sand Hill Road residents say it doesn't fit the character of the neighborhood and that its drawbacks outweigh its benefits.
