A selectman has released an email critical of the former town clerk and treasurer’s conduct during her final days in office.
“I thought the voters were entitled to know about these behaviors in making their decisions,” said Selectman John Paul Faignant, in an Wednesday interview. “This was my decision — no other board members were involved in the decision.”
The email he released to the Herald is from Bill Sweet, administrative assistant to the Select Board. It was sent on Jan. 10 to the board and its attorney, Kevin Brown.
In the email, Sweet said another town employee came to him saying ever since then-town clerk and treasurer, Kirsten Hathaway, who’d announced her pending resignation earlier in the month, learned that her husband, Sawyer Hathaway, who is running for her vacant seat, would have two challengers, she’d been proactively bringing up her leaving and the race with people coming in to pay their taxes.
“Many have asked if he is qualified,” wrote Sweet. “Her answers vary between he has lived in town his whole life, he took algebra honors in high school, she will of course be available to help him, and he takes care of all their finances at home.”
According to Sweet’s email, Kirsten Hathaway would say negative things about the other two candidates that were known to her at the time, Chris Kiefer-Cioffi and Gary Ladabouche.
Sawyer Hathaway, Kiefer-Cioffi, Ladabouche, and Kari Clark are on the ballot for the town clerk and treasurer seat to be elected at Town Meeting next week.
In early January, Kirsten Hathaway announced that she would be leaving the town clerk and treasurer position on Jan. 17 to take another job locally. She’d been in office for 3½ years, having been appointed in 2016 after the previous office-holder resigned.
Sweet said in his email that two town employees who worked with Kirsten Hathaway were made uncomfortable by her “blatant campaigning for Sawyer and the other 2 running.”
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said Wednesday that after the board learned of the matter, it met.
“The board requested that a memo be written and sent to the clerk and treasurer’s office expressing our disapproval of any campaigning within the building for any specific candidate for clerk and treasurer,” he said.
He said such activity would be inappropriate.
Attempts to contact Kirsten Hathaway on Wednesday weren’t successful. Sawyer Hathaway said several times in a phone interview that she was not available for comment.
“As far as the particular accusation, I guess I don’t have much to say as I wasn’t standing there,” he said. “Talking about candidates who are running for office is something that people traditionally do in the Town Office, generally the town clerk is the first person to know about somebody running as that’s who they turn their paperwork into for petitions. It’s not out of the ordinary for them to talk about, and then the person to ask their opinion about the person.”
He said while it’s not legal to campaign at a polling place, the Town Office wasn't a polling place when these comments were supposedly made by his wife.
Faignant said that should Sawyer Hathaway win the election, there shouldn’t be an issue working with him.
“I’ve had direct conversations with Sawyer, we’re both professionals, and I believe he can compartmentalize, or should be able to compartmentalize, I know that I can compartmentalize, and as long as we both have as the objective the best interest of the taxpayers, there’s not going to be a problem,” he said.
Terenzini expressed a similar sentiment, saying the board will be able to work with any candidate that gets elected.
