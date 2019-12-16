DORSET — A Pittsford Selectman is reportedly doing fine after he and his Mack truck were involved in a crash with a tractor trailer on Monday.
According to Vermont State Police, at 6:41 a.m., troopers were sent to Route 7 near Mad Tom Road for a reported crash. After speaking with the drivers involved and looking at evidence left on the road, troopers determined that a 2013 Mack truck driven by Wilfred Gagnon, 83, of Pittsford, was traveling south on Route 7 near Mad Tom Road while a 2014 Freightliner, driven by William Santin, 54, of Barre, was backing from Mad Tom Road onto Squirrel Hollow Road.
Police said Gagnon wasn’t able to stop in time and crashed into the Freightliner’s trailer, continuing south and hitting several utility poles and road signs before stopping. The Freightliner was hauling milk and other dairy products which were scattered all over the road. Gagnon was hauling wood chips.
Santin sustained minor injuries, according to police, and was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. Gagnon also suffered a minor injury, but wasn’t hospitalized.
Gagnon, who goes by “Joe,” is a member of the Pittsford Select Board and owns Gagnon Lumber with his son, Kenneth. Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said Monday he spoke to Kenneth and has been told Joe is doing fine.
Police said the front end of the Mack truck was heavily damaged, while the Freightliner’s trailer was totaled.
State Police were assisted by Northshire Rescue, East Dorset Fire Department, the Department of Motor Vehicles, Green Mountain Power, and Consolidated Communications. Traffic was diverted around the crash site for about eight hours. The crash remains under investigation, said police.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.