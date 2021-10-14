WALLINGFORD — Selectman John McClallen has resigned from the Select Board, citing personal reasons.
The board voted to accept, with regret, McClallen’s resignation at its regular meeting on Monday. Board Chair Nelson Tift said the notice of a vacancy has to be posted for at least 14 days.
According to a notice posted to the town’s website, anyone interested in serving on the board until Town Meeting Day should email the town administrator at townadmin@wallingfordvt.com or call 802-446-2872.
The board did not discuss McClallen’s resignation beyond accepting it and posting the vacancy notice. McClallen did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.
He was elected in 2019, defeating former Select Board Chair Bill Brooks by a narrow margin. At Town Meeting Day, McClallen had 190 votes, while Brooks had 180. A recount was held, but McClallen was still the victor by nine votes. It was a three-year term.
It was the first time the town had a recount since at least 2013, according to Town Clerk Julie Sharon.
McClallen told the Herald in 2019 that he’s been a longtime resident of Wallingford. At that time he’d been retired for about nine years. He had been a mechanist with General Electric for a little more than three decades. He said he’d volunteered here and there around town and decided to run for a seat on the board as he was tired of going to vote at Town Meeting Day and seeing only uncontested races.
