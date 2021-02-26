MENDON — Bryan Sell and Valorie Taylor are running for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
Voters will be asked to approve a municipal budget of $1,211,999.
Last year, voting was done on the floor. The town budget was broken up into three parts. Voters approved a $376,028 administrative budget, a $580,064 community infrastructure budget, and a public safety budget of $200,047.
