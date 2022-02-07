The Senate’s committee on natural resources will hear from people on a trio of wildlife bills later this week, one of which would alter how hunting, fishing and trapping rules are made.
The remote hearing is before the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. It will be Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and you can go online at bit.ly/0207Hearing to view it. The registration period to testify had ended, but written testimony can be emailed to testimony@leg.state.vt.us
The bills in question are S.129, which would transfer rule-making powers from the Fish and Wildlife Board to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, making the board’s role an advisory one. S.201 bans the use of leghold traps, while S.281 would ban the use of dogs in the hunting of coyotes.
Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, introduced S.129 last year in March. It was sent to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, of which Campion is the clerk, where it’s been sitting since.
The bill would also restructure the Fish and Wildlife Board, which currently consists of 14 members, one from each Vermont county, who are appointed by the governor with advice and consent from the Senate. The bill would lower the number of board members to 12, with four being appointed by the commissioner of fish and wildlife; four by the Speaker of the House; and four by the Committee on Committees. It would require those making appointments to consider geographic diversity, and the appointees’ history of involvement with issues related to fish, wildlife, conservation and natural resources. Upon appointment, each member will receive training from the department in “coexistence with wildlife, the reduction of conflict between humans and wildlife, and the impacts of climate change on fish and wildlife.”
It also outlines how the board would serve to advise the department.
Brenna Galdenzi, president of Protect Our Wildlife, a group that plans to testify at Thursday’s hearing in support of S.129, said last week that the group often is asked why it wants authority moved from the appointed board to the department.
“We look at it this way: the Fish and Wildlife Board right now, they operate with complete impunity, they’re reportable to no one, they’re accountable to no one. At least with the Fish and Wildlife Department, if we have grievances, there’s more of an opportunity for democracy and holding the professionals at the Fish and Wildlife Department accountable to their proposals,” she said.
She said Protect Our Wildlife also supports passage of the other two bills on the committee’s agenda. She likened hunting coyotes with hounds to a form of legalized dog fighting, and said the banning of leghold traps is something that’s been sought before, as far back as the 1990s.
S.201, the ban on leghold traps, would allow anyone convicted of doing so to be fined between $200 and $500 for a first offense, and imprisoned for not more than 60 days, or both. A second or subsequent offense would carry fines of between $500 and $1,000, and imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.
Bruce Martin, vice president of the Vermont Trappers Association, said Monday that he believes someone from the organization will speak on behalf of trappers, however, there were only 25 speaking slots people could sign up for and they filled quickly.
“I don’t really like the fact they put ‘leghold’ as their nomenclature, as our traps are designed to hold the feet, so I don’t like that they put that in, so an all out ban on foothold traps is something I’m definitely opposed to,” he said.
S.201, the bill banning leghold traps, defines “leghold trap” as a “device designed to close on the foot or leg of an animal with enough force to hold the animal until the person tending the trap returns.”
The definition includes both leghold traps with padded and unpadded jaws and specifically excludes “cage and box traps, suitcase-type live beaver traps, or common rat and mouse traps.”
Martin said he believes the Fish and Wildlife Board has been functioning well under its current structure, and has, at times, gone against what the trapping community wants.
“I think the board has been working fine because they are people from all around the state and are science-based, so I don’t see the need in changing it,” he said.
