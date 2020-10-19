Sen. Bernie Sanders was among a handful of senators on Sunday talking about the Nov. 3 elections.
“The American people must be prepared for an election that is unprecedented in our history due to the enormous increase in mail-in ballots that have been, and will be, cast as a result of the pandemic,” stated Sanders in a news release. “One of the worst lies that Donald Trump is spreading is that there is a massive amount of voter fraud in this country. That is a total lie which no election official, Republican or Democrat, can support.”
Sanders, along with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, made remarks surrounding the release of a report, “Counting Votes & What to Expect on Election Day.”
It details what voters in each state can expect on election day, and while anticipates no issues with fraud or voter intimidation, it downplays President Donald Trump’s comments on the former and highlights the illegality of the latter.
Democrats worry that because many absentee ballots are counted after in-person ballots, that it will appear at first that Trump is in the lead, given that it’s expected more Republicans will vote in-person with Democrats favoring the mail.
“President Trump’s rhetoric indicates he may exploit this illusion and claim victory for himself, then falsely claim that there is ‘massive fraud’ in mail-in ballots that have not yet been counted or reported,” reads the Senate Democrats’ report.
The report discusses voting rules in several battleground states, including New Hampshire and Maine, and can be found at bit.ly/Dems1019
