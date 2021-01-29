Rutland County’s three senators have asked Gov. Phil Scott to consider putting homeless shelter workers on the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.
Sens. Joshua Terenzini and Cheryl Hooker — a Republican and Democrat, respectively— said Friday that they, along with Republican Sen. Brian Collamore, signed and sent a letter to Scott earlier this week making the case for vaccinating shelter workers along with other groups who’ve been given priority.
The letter was born from a conversation between Terenzini and Sharon Russell, executive director of the Open Door Mission, a large homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Rutland City.
“What she was saying made a lot of sense to us,” said Terenzini. “The homeless shelters throughout the state, they take in folks who are in the time of most need in their life, and many of these folks haven’t been in a healthy living situations, haven’t been able to follow the social distancing guidelines, like wearing a mask ….”
According to Russell, the mission has the capacity to sleep 60 people and is sleeping about 43 right now, but it prepares and delivers hot meals to 50 local families as well, so it’s not able to run its soup kitchen normally.
“If we got COVID here — one, it would eliminate feeding all those people,” she said. “I almost would have to say we would have to shut down and empty out, and I don’t know where these people would go.”
The shelter needs to be staffed if it’s going to take people in, she said, otherwise it’s not safe.
“If it goes rampant through the building — if I had two people out, it would make it very tight, but then you’ve got to quarantine everybody else,” she said.
The mission has 19 employees and several volunteers. Russell said in a pinch she could summon members of its board of directors, but given all the mission does, from sheltering, to feeding, to supporting itself partly by running a thrift store, there’s several operations that would be difficult for someone unfamiliar with them to pick up and perform.
She said she agrees that medical personnel and older folks should be in the front of the line for the vaccine, same for teachers. Russell said she doesn’t begrudge anyone their position, but on hearing that the homeless population might be made a priority she thought it only made sense to also vaccinate those serving them.
“I understand we have to take care of the medical people, I think that has to be a priority, and I 100% agree with that, so I hadn’t said anything for a while,” she said. “I’m not condemning anybody; I think the governor has done an excellent job for us, but we really need them to consider what would happen if anybody here had COVID.”
Were her staff to be vaccinated, she said she feels she’d be able to run the soup kitchen safely, with added precautions. It’s not just about getting people hot meals, she said. When people come to the kitchen, the mission staff can sometimes tell when they need other services and can also let them know what’s available.
Hooker said Friday she contacted the Scott administration directly about this and was sent a response from the Agency of Human Services outlining its rationale for vaccinating by age groups.
Jason Maulucci, press secretary for the governor’s office, shared that email with the Herald.
“Vermont has worked hard to take a data-driven approach, and our primary strategy with vaccinations is to preserve life, preventing deaths among Vermonters,” it states. “As we have gained experience in our first phase of the COVID vaccination program, we are honing our strategy to prioritize saving lives, ensure our next phases are easy to implement, communicate and understand, preventing confusion and divisiveness.”
According to the email, during the first phase of the vaccination, the number of doses has been limited to 8,800 per week.
“Thus, looking at the data and our priority, to save lives we will work through age groups,” it states, adding that, according to collected data, COVID patients between 90 and 94 years old have a 28.7% chance of dying, while patients in the 60 to 64 range have a 0.5% chance of dying.
Terenzini, Hooker and Russell said they haven’t received a formal response to the letter from the administration.
“I think that people who work in congregate settings, who are there with people all the time, are front-line workers that need to be considered, but I can see why there’s some hesitation on the part of the health department, because we’re limited in our dosages and you have to make sure the people who are most vulnerable are going to get both their shots within the time frame they need to get them,” Hooker said.
Terenzini noted that the letter sent to Scott contained an inaccuracy, which has since been cleared up. It claimed prison staff had been vaccinated when that has yet to happen.
