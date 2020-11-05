Five Vermont senators say they are “disturbed” over Walmart apparently not having applied for a hazard-pay grant program to benefit workers who were at risk early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
“We came up with this program at the end of the session when we knew that people who were staying on the job were not going to be compensated, whereas people who were going off and taking unemployment were going to be getting their unemployment insurance plus the extra $600 from the feds, so we felt there was an injustice there for those people who were willing to stay on the job,” said Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland, on Thursday.
Hooker, along with Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, Jane Kitchel, D-Danville; Christopher Pearson. D/P-Burlington; and Michael Sirotkin, D-South Burlington, all signed off on a statement released Thursday accusing Walmart of choosing to not apply for the program, whereas many other businesses have. “We are extremely disturbed to learn that Walmart has indicated they will not allow their Vermont employees to receive essential-worker hazard-pay grants,” reads the senators’ statement. “Their decision, cruel under any circumstances, is especially unthinkable since the grants are intended to thank essential workers who stayed on the job in high-risk positions in the earliest days of the COVID pandemic.”
“I have seen representations from employees who have been told by their supervisors that Walmart isn’t going to apply,” said Ashe on Thursday, adding that he and other senators have been in email contact with Walmart executives about this issue and have been repeatedly told by the company what it has done for its employees.
Ashe said that’s not the point, that the hazard grants are something the state is doing for those eligible workers. According to the senators, rather than have the 30,000 or so people who’d be eligible apply for the grants to the state themselves, the way it works is the employer files the application, mainly by letting the state know who among its ranks are eligible. So many employers did this that the $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds the state allocated for the program has all but run dry.
“We know they haven’t applied, and we know they’ve told their employees, according to their employees themselves, that they aren’t going to apply,” said Ashe.
Ashe said he’s not sure what’s to be done for Walmart’s eligible employees, which are spread across six locations in the state, with regards to this program. Having the employees apply directly would still require Walmart’s cooperation.
Sirotkin said there may be room for the company to still apply if it chooses. The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee met Thursday and was sent a request from the Agency of Administration to allocate another $8 million to the program.
According to the Agency of Administration’s request, $50.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds was allocated for the Hazard Pay Grants. The first round awarded $28 million. In the second round, which opened Oct. 28, the Department of Financial Regulation, which administers the grants, has received that same amount in requests while only having $22.5 million to award.
Eligible workers had to be on the job from mid-March to mid-May. Some could get $1,200, others could get $2,000.
Ashe, Hooker and Sirotkin were at a loss to explain why a company wouldn’t apply for this. Ashe said there’s no match required, nor is applying particularly difficult.
Attempts to reach Walmart for comment Thursday weren’t successful.
