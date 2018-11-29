U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will host a senior holiday dinner in Rutland on Dec. 17. According to Sanders’ office, the dinner will be at noon at the Godnick Adult Center at 1 Deer St. RSVP by Dec. 10 by calling 802-773-1853. RSVP is required as seating is limited.
The dinner is one of six held across Vermont.
“The meals are an opportunity for seniors to come together, enjoy a holiday meal and hear holiday music performed by local students,” according to Sanders' office. “There will also be brief ‘town meeting’ updates on senior issues.”
All the dinners are at noon except the one in Burlington, which starts at 1 p.m.
The other dinner dates and locations are:
- Dec. 7, St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St., St. Johnsbury. RSVP by Dec. 4 by calling Sanders’ Office at 800-339-9834 (toll-free) or 802-862-0697
- Dec. 9, at Hilton Hotel, 60 Battery St., Burlington. RSVP by Dec. 5 with Sanders’ Office.
- Dec. 14 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 200 Pleasant St., Bennington. RSVP by Dec. 7 with Meals on Wheels of Bennington County at 802-442-8012 ext. 2.
- Dec. 17, Canadian Club, 414 East Montpelier Road, in Barre. RSVP by Dec. 12 with Sanders’ Office.
- Dec. 20, Gibson-Aiken Senior Center, 207 Main Street in Brattleboro. RSVP by Dec. 14 with the Gibson-Aiken Senior Center at 802-257-7570 or 802-257-1236
