A Rutland man who who was convicted by a jury about a year ago of sexually assaulting a boy who was 6 at the time was sentenced on July 17 to serve five years in prison, which raised concerns from prosecutors and a police officer who investigated the case.
Eric J. Hugerth, 54, of Rutland, was found guilty in Rutland criminal court of a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, a felony count of sexual assault of a person younger than 16 and one misdemeanor count each of presenting indecent video material to a child and enabling a minor to drink alcohol.
Judge Thomas Zonay imposed a sentence of five to 38 years in jail on July 17.
In a statement, Rose Kennedy, Rutland County state’s attorney, called the sentence “extremely disappointing.”
“The Hugerth sentence makes plea negotiations almost impossible and means that more defendants will likely insist on a jury trial, believing that even after a potential conviction, the judge’s sentence will be lenient,” she said.
Attorney Daniel Stevens, who represents Hugerth, said in an email he thought the sentence was fair.
“Eric is 53 years old, and the effect of this sentence is that he is either incarcerated or on strict supervision for most, if not all, of his remaining life. He will be eligible for parole or furlough supervision after serving five years, but that’s not guaranteed.
“There has not been a whisper, rumor or suggestion of any other incidents like this in Eric’s life. This is not an unusual sentence for someone with no history of committing these kinds of crimes and, in fact, the maximum is the most allowed by law,” he said.
The Hugerth trial was unusual because the boy involved, who was 7 at the time, testified from the stand during the trial.
Kennedy said it was rare for the state to ask that a child go through that experience.
“Children who have been sexually assaulted live with that abuse for the rest of their lives. By prosecuting these cases, we are trying to end that abuse and hope to do so without putting a child through a jury trial,” she said.
The child’s testimony was effective. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict.
However, Chief Edward Dumas II, of the Rutland Town Police Department, said he was not happy with the sentence. Also, Dumas is a detective for the Special Investigations Unit that works out of the Child First Advocacy Center in Rutland.
Dumas said “Words can’t express how angry I feel.”
“When you have to look at the faces of the mother and the father. The little person, the victim in this, can’t sleep at night. He’s going to be 11 when (Hugerth) gets out. What’s going to happen then,” he said.
Dumas said cases that involve children being sexually assaulted are hard to investigate and result in damage that extends beyond any physical injuries the child suffered.
For Hugerth, the charges were filed because the boy’s mother was having an iced-tea beverage that contains alcohol in June 2018. The boy told her Hugerth had allowed him to drink a similar beverage and fire a .380-caliber pistol into a pillow.
As the mother continued to question the boy, he eventually told her that he and Hugerth “had sex” several times.
Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said by email the sentence was “very disappointing and hard to understand,”
“In this case, a 7-year-old victim gave live testimony in front of a jury about being repeatedly sexually assaulted by (Hugerth) when (the boy) was only 5- or 6-years-old. The jury carefully considered the child’s testimony, found it credible and deemed the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.
Weaver asked Zonay for a sentence of 25 to 35 years.
“Here, (Zonay) gave (Hugerth) a minimum sentence of five years, far less than what the state argued was appropriate. From the state’s perspective, there were no mitigating circumstances for the judge to weigh and (Hugerth) did not show remorse for his actions,” Weaver said.
