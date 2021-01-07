FAIR HAVEN — The septic system at Green Mountain Mobile Manor is on its way to being fixed after breaking two years ago, according to town and state officials.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said earlier this week that the town health inspector had been called to the property and found the septic system had failed. The matter was reported to the state, which dealt with it from there.
Gunter said the mobile home park had been connected to the town’s sewer system.
“What happened is the pumps inside their system failed, so it wasn’t forcing the sewage into our system,” Gunter said. “It was a complete failure. There was sewage coming out of the ground.”
Kane Smart, an attorney with the Agency of Natural Resources, said that he’s been told work on the septic system is now ongoing and will be complete by the Jan. 31 deadline set by the Vermont Environmental Court.
He said the park, which is legally owned by the estate of Rodney White, was also ordered to pay a fine of $9,000 for violating wastewater and potable water supply rules.
According to an administrative order issued by Emily Boedecker, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation on Aug. 19, 2019, on May 30, 2018, ANR personnel visited the property off Airport Road and found the wastewater system had failed. A plastic hose was running from the pump station, bypassing the system and discharging effluent into the ground, and ANR inspectors could smell raw sewage in the air.
A notice of alleged violation was sent to the park owner, saying the problem had to be fixed by June 1, 2018. On June 19, 2018, the park’s contractor repaired the pump, but electricity to the pump station was severed, making it inoperable. The contractor hired for the work told ANR the issue would be fixed. On Sept. 25, 2018, ANR personnel returned and found effluent pooling around the pump station. They saw the same on Dec. 23, 2018. They came back on March 25, 2019 for reports of sewage backing up into residences. Effluent was seen on the ground around the pump station, but ANR personnel found no sewage inside homes.
On May 10, 2019, inspectors returned once more after receiving complaints and directed the park to put a fence up around the pump station and the effluent. They were back again on Aug. 13, 2019 and found that while electricity lines were running to the pump station, there was still effluent on the ground, and now a trench directing it towards a Class II wetland.
A final judgement order was issued Oct. 30, 2019 by Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh.
Kane said that despite the final order, the problems persisted through 2020. A contempt hearing was then scheduled, but an agreement with the park owner was reached in the meantime, leading to a stipulated contempt order dated Dec. 9. That order sets the Jan. 31 deadline, and calls for the owner to be fined $100 per day if the problem persists.
“I’ve been told, and we’ve confirmed on the ground, that work is ongoing,” said Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.