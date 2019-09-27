CASTLETON — The town has reached a settlement with one of its former police officers who had sued the town and its police department, alleging she was fired because of her gender.
According to records filed Wednesday in United States District Court for the District of Vermont, the case of Cheri McDermott v. Town of Castleton was dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III on Tuesday. According to Sessions’ order, the court was advised by an evaluator that the matter had been settled.
James G. Levins, of the Rutland firm Tepper Dardeck Levins & Fitzsimons, represented McDermott. He said in a Friday interview that the agreement reached doesn’t allow him to discuss the case.
Attorney for the town, Kerin E. Stackpole, of the Burlington firm Paul Frank + Collins PC, didn’t return a call seeking comment on Friday.
“The Town of Castleton ratified and consented to the settlement of the McDermott lawsuit as recommended by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. While we do not believe the Town did anything wrong, the Vermont League has negotiated a settlement of this lawsuit. The settlement does not require Castleton to make any payment. It allows the parties to have closure and move forward without additional legal expense,” said Castleton Town Manager Mike Jones, reading from a prepared statement on Friday.
He said the town is insured by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
Jones said he believes more information about the agreement is available under the state’s public records laws, and requested a Freedom of Information Act Request be emailed to him. The Herald sent Jones a FOIA request on Friday, but a response was not received as of press time.
McDermott’s complaint was filed on Sept. 27, 2018. In it, she alleged she was fired from the department the previous year. Her lawsuit named the town, its police department and Police Chief Peter Mantello as defendants, however the counts against Mantello were dismissed after a motion was filed by Stackpole arguing that he wasn’t liable under statute.
McDermott’s complaint accused the town and police department of discrimination under the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, and of violating Vermont’s Fair Employment Practices Act.
McDermott had been an officer with the department since 2005, according to court records.
In her complaint, McDermott alleged that she informed Mantello about a male officer who wasn’t recording working hours accurately. She said Mantello didn’t act on this in a timely fashion, so she investigated further on her own, checking a desk the officer used. She informed another officer she’d done this.
The complaint didn’t name either officer.
McDermott said she was placed on administrative leave July 13, 2017, because another officer accused her of photographing another officer’s pay stub. She said on Dec. 3, 2017, she was informed by the town that she was being fired because she’d gone into the desk of another officer, discussed information about his schedule with another officer and committed petty larceny by taking his pay stub. The complaint denies she took the pay stub and calls the reasons for firing her a pretext.
The complaint claimed male officers had committed more serious infractions and were only lightly disciplined. It made further allegations that previous complaints she’d made about a hostile work environment had been met with retaliation in the form of the town interfering with her attempts at finding other employment.
The response filed by Stackpole in December denied McDermott’s allegations and claimed she’d only made the complaints about the other officers’ time sheets after she had been confronted over inappropriate conduct.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.