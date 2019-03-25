With “overwhelming” support at the polls for the budgets it put forward, the Select Board is looking forward to completing several projects in the coming year.
“Now that the election is over, and overwhelmingly the town residents supported all the municipal budgets, we’ve reorganized our board and it’s time now we put our focuses, our objectives, and our goals at the forefront so we can organize and make sure we’re pushing the ball down the field,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini in an interview on Monday.
He said most people on the five-member board have been there for several terms now and have learned to work well as a team. He and other town officials expect progress to be made this year in several areas.
Outdoor recreation
Terenzini said Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft is spearheading the efforts to spruce up the Mead Falls Park, a recreation area near the Rutland Center Fire Station.
“It’s a beautiful area where the falls come in, and there’s fishing, and recreation, and it’s really hidden right now because of the overgrowth of trees and brush,” said Terenzini, “so we’re going to partner with Green Mountain Power and Mark Youngstrom, a local engineer, he’s volunteered his time and services.”
The park is near a functioning hydroelectric dam owned by Green Mountain Power. Terenzini said the town hasn’t budgeted much for this project, as a great deal of the labor involved is being donated.
Dewey Field, off East Proctor Road, is also set for some upgrades, said Terenzini.
“We are going to be resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts, reconfiguring the tennis courts some, and then also putting in additional parking to get some more cars off the road,” he said. “We budgeted $40,000 between Recreation and Highway to do this project. It’s weather sensitive, we’re just waiting for the weather to break for us.”
Northwood Park will also be getting some attention this year, said Terenzini.
“We had the successful timber sale this past winter, which helped us repurpose some of the trees, it also helped cleanup and make the part that much more safe and more beautiful,” said Terenzini. (Recreation Director) Mike Rowe and the recreation team are going to add more trails to our already pretty elaborate trail system. Things like disc golf are going to be added this summer. We’re also going to add better signage for the trail system.”
He said the timber sale netted $47,000, a little over half of which went to Rutland Town School with the rest going to the town coffers earmarked specifically for Northwood Park improvements.
Town facilities
The Town Office has been under a five-year renovation plan, with past work being done on the administrative assistant to the Select Board’s office, the Police Department office, and the exterior.
“This year it’s going to be the Town Clerk and Treasurer’s Office, which is probably going to be the largest renovation project this office is going to see,” said Terenzini. “We budgeted somewhere around $65,000 for that, just for that project. In that, (Town Clerk Kirsten Hathaway) and (Administrative Assistant to the Select Board Bill Sweet) have done a nice job with preliminary designs with what they think should happen over there.”
He said improved safety is the main concern for the redesign.
“We’re trying to keep it as much the way it is now that we can, with a few safety upgrades and bring it into the 21st century,” said Hathaway on Monday. She said what’s now the door into the office will be replaced by an open archway. The existing counters will be moved up, and a door will allow employees access to the inner office. Glass will separate office workers from the public.
“There’s a certain kind of sheeting you can get that makes it more like safety glass, so if somebody hit it or whatever it wouldn’t crumble in on us or that kind of stuff. We’re not going to do what the Social Security Administration had downtown, but we want it to be a little bit safer,” she said.
Another facility upgrade Terenzini thinks will go over well with townsfolk is the roof extension planned for the transfer station.
“It sounds boring, but it’s really exciting,” he said. “When the transfer station was built, they did a fabulous job of building it, except where you pull through, get out of your car, and throw the trash into the compactor, there’s no roof there for you.”
The planned upgrade will extend the roof over the compactor so when people throw material into it they’ll be protected from the elements, he said.
Other items
Terenzini said the board is also looking ahead at hiring a new police officer, purchasing a new utility truck for the fire department — Which will replacing a 1992 pickup truck — and keeping on top of “nuisance” properties. He the board plans to talk more about its priorities at an upcoming meeting.
Selectman Joe Denardo said in a phone interview Monday he would like to see a water main installed on Randbury Road, the lack of which he feels is holding back businesses development there. Denardo said the town could also do more with regards to solar development.
