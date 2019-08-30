FAIR HAVEN — A local woman has offered sewing lessons to anyone who will learn to keep young women and girls around the world safe and seen.
Dress a Girl Around the World is an initiative started by the international organization Hope 4 Women. The idea is to make colorful cotton dresses for girls and young women, each with a similar organizational logo on a front pocket.
Caren Helm, of Fair Haven, owner of Pizzazz Pottery, said she learned about the idea from an article in a local newspaper while vacationing in Maine.
“I just felt compelled,” Helm said. “Knowing about the statistics, how can I just have sympathy and compassion? I had to do something more.”
Helm learned to sew when she was in fifth grade. Her neighbor taught her, and Helm followed through to make her own clothing, school clothes for her daughters, and even Halloween costumes.
And this year, she saw fit to make dresses for someone else halfway around the world, and to recruit others to help her. So on Sept. 22 at Castleton Community Center, Helm is calling all willing and would-be seamstresses to come with a machine and learn to stitch, design a dress and create a work of art for young women to wear with pride. Her goal, Helm said, is to collect 100 dresses by March to send to Hope 4 Women, a non-denominational nonprofit organization, where they will be packed and sent to other countries for local children to wear.
The program Dress a Girl Around the World was launched in 2009 by two sisters, Rachel and Joan Cinader, who made dresses for children and taught women to create clothes out of pillowcases. The organization has since created a million dresses for girls in 81 countries.
A longtime Rotarian, Helm said she attended a Rotary International Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, three years ago where ideas were floated to help victims of sex trafficking around the world.
She spent more than two years researching how she could somehow contribute to the efforts, but all of the methods suggested were to help the survivors and victims of sexual violence. Preventive methods were few and far between.
Helm wanted to keep the horrible crimes from happening in the first place, and that’s when Helm learned about the dresses, which, while beautiful and treasured by their wearers, served an important purpose — the uniformity of the dresses with their iconic logo on the front pocket created a sense of community, and many tribal leaders reported that fewer children were taken when they looked as if they were taken care of, loved and looked out for.
“It shows that they come from good families that care,” Helm said, “that the communities care, that this is someone to be reckoned with.”
Since deciding to host her own event, Helm said she’s had numerous people call with interest in participating as well as donations of cotton fabric and supplies.
“One woman donated 30 yards of fabric,” Helm said.
The rubric for the dresses is strict. The dress must be made of cotton and stitched to survive harsh environments and washing methods that involve slapping the fabric against hard surfaces.
But the basic stitch is easy enough to learn, Helm said, and a dress can take as little as an hour to make.
Helm, who has passed her craft down to her daughters and is teaching her granddaughter to sew, said she hopes to fill the Castleton Community Center as they can with as many pairs of sewing hands and yards of fabric as they can find.
“If I don’t reach my goal, I’m not stopping,” Helm said. “I’ll definitely do this again.”
