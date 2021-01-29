The sentencing for a Benson man who was accused of sexual conduct with girls younger than 18 was delayed for two weeks on Thursday because a plea agreement called for the man to spend time on home confinement, which is no longer an option in Vermont.
Loren D. Wooster, 54, was scheduled to resolve four dockets on Thursday after pleading guilty in February 2020 to two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. Some of the charges would be dismissed when Wooster is sentenced, under the agreement.
Judge David Fenster said he wanted to start by saying he had “concerns” about the agreement.
Fenster said the total time Wooster was expected to be under the control of the Department of Corrections would not be enough time to finish sex offender counseling if he was uncooperative with any program he went through outside a correctional facility.
He noted that the corrections department had rejected Wooster as a candidate for home confinement. In addition, the Justice Reinvestment Act from last year eliminated home confinement as an option in Vermont as of Jan 1.
One of the women who reported to the police that there had been sexual activity between her and Wooster when she was a child told Fenster she did not support the proposed resolution.
“I think probation is totally unacceptable. This was rape. This is not something to get probation for. This has taken years of my life. Unfortunately, these other girls (who accused Wooster) don’t know how this is going to affect hem until it’s later down the line. I’ve struggled and lost years of my life and put my mother through hell because of the effects of what he did to me,” she said.
The hearing took place remotely for the attorneys, judges and the woman testifying, but her voice became clearly more emotional as she explained her objections to the judge.
“This is not fair. He needs to be held accountable. This wasn’t one or two times. This keeps happening, and when is enough is enough? This keeps happening. Unfortunately, most of the time, the justice system isn’t set up for the victims, but I hope today we get some sort of justice besides probation,” she said.
In May 2017, the woman said she wished she had come forward sooner to report Wooster especially after learning he had been accused of having sexual contact with two girls, ages 11 and 15. He was arraigned in December 2016 on two felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct for those accusations.
In the May 2017 case and the December 2016 case, Wooster was accused of providing the girls with alcohol.
Rose Kennedy, the Rutland County State’s Attorney, told Fenster she understood his concerns but had to consider whether she would get a conviction if she took the case to trial.
“Obviously, the state met with (the woman who spoke on Thursday.) She’s a very credible person. The state believed her account. But there is a gap of 11 years between the event and it first coming to law-enforcement (officers,)” she said.
While Kennedy said she thought the woman could explain the gap, she said there were corroborating witnesses with whom there had been inconsistent contact.
Kennedy said the gap of more than a decade between the alleged incidents with Wooster and disclosure to police could result in doubt for some jurors. The plea agreement, however, would result in a felony conviction for Wooster and placement on the sex offender registry for life.
In two other cases, Kennedy said some of the women who accused Wooster either didn’t want to testify or were hard to contact.
Attorney Peter Langrock, who represents Wooster, called Kennedy a “tough prosecutor” and himself an “experienced defense counsel.”
“We have tried to fashion something that is acceptable to both sides given the whole situation,” he said.
Langrock said corrections had been operating under a “misunderstanding” when officials there rejected Wooster for home confinement. He also suggested Fenster honor the plea agreement and allow corrections to decide how to handle a sentence of home confinement after that option was eliminated based on their expertise.
Langrock said there “was no question that Mr. Wooster has had sex problems in his background,” but added there had been no violations of his conditions of release for the four years since the case began.
According to Langrock, people who “feel aggrieved, have a feeling, it’s my experience, that it’s never enough.”
“It’s the responsibility of both the prosecution and defense and the court, the protection of the public in general, not just simply to appease the victims although certainly their sentiments should be taken into account,” he said.
Because the original plea agreement considered home confinement, Fenster agreed to delay the sentencing hearing for two weeks for Kennedy and Langrock to reconsider the agreement.
