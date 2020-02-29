In a decision released Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the November 2017 conviction of a Rutland man who is serving a 10- to 20-year sentence for sexually assaulting a preteen girl over a period of about 18 months starting in January 2015.
Brandon L. Rolls, 33, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in August 2016 on a felony charge of repeated sexual assault on a person younger than 16.
But when Rolls was tried by a jury in November 2017, he was convicted of sexual assault on a person younger than 16 but not the charge that he repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl.
Rolls was sentenced in July 2018 to serve 10 to 20 years.
During the trial and while awaiting sentencing, Rolls and some of his relatives maintained his innocence. During his allocution, a part of the trial where a defendant awaiting sentencing can directly address the judge, Rolls didn’t apologize to the girl, who attended the sentencing hearing, nor take responsibility for the crime for which he was convicted.
Judge Thomas Zonay told Rolls he took those choices into consideration when deciding Rolls’ sentence.
While serving his sentence, Rolls appealed his conviction to the Vermont Supreme Court, but the high court rejected his request to reverse his conviction and sentence.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said on Friday she was happy with the Supreme Court decision.
“I want to thank my deputies for all their hard work and the brave, young girl for coming forward in the first place,” Kennedy said.
Through his attorney, Allison Fulcher, Rolls argued that Judge Thomas Zonay had made an error in his case through instructions Zonay gave to the jury.
Zonay had told the jury that if they didn’t find Rolls guilty of repeated sexual assault, they could find him guilty of what is called the “lesser-included” offense of sexual assault.
The jury first met to deliberate the case for about two hours, from 5 to 7 p.m., before sending Zonay a note that said they could not reach a unanimous verdict. Zonay asked them to consider whether further deliberation or breaking for the day and coming back in the morning might allow them to reach a unanimous decision.
Around 10 minutes later, the jury sent another note, expressing doubt about reaching an unanimous verdict.
Zonay responded with a lengthy note telling the jurors they must reach an unanimous verdict to avoid being a “hung jury.” He said each juror must make his or her own decision but only after “impartial consideration of the evidence with your fellow jurors.”
While Zonay said the jurors should reach a unanimous verdict if possible, he told each not to give up his or her individual judgment
The jury broke for the night. When they met the next day, they deliberated for about an hour before reaching the guilty verdict on the sexual assault charge.
Rolls said Zonay’s errors were in the way he explained the lesser-included charge and that he “impermissibly coerced the jury to return a verdict.”
The decision, written by Chief Justice Paul Reiber, found no fault with the way Zonay instructed the jury on the lesser-included offense, which is called the “transition instruction.” The transition can be “hard,” in which the jury is told they can only use the lesser charge if they determine the defendant is not guilty of the greater charge, while the “soft” transition tells the jury they can consider the lesser charge if they can’t agree on the greater charge.
Zonay provided the hard and soft transition. Reiber pointed out that Rolls had not requested one or the other.
Rolls supported his argument that Zonay’s instruction to the jury to continue deliberations was improper because the jury had been “deadlocked” on the first day but reached a verdict after deliberating for only an hour the next day.
“Whether the jury has ‘deadlocked’ does not suggest coercion in itself. An instruction to continue deliberations arises only when a jury cannot agree; if ‘deadlock’ made such a charge coercive, then no instruction to continue deliberations could withstand scrutiny,” Reiber wrote.
The chief justice pointed out that reaching a verdict after one hour on the second day was not too fast under the circumstances.
“The jury had deliberated for only two hours, reviewing evidence from a four-day trial, at the time they indicated they could not agree,” he wrote.
A call to Fulcher’s office for comment was not immediately returned Friday.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Rolls’ earliest possible release date is July 2026.
