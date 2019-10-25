PROCTOR — Whether the town ultimately shares police services with its neighbor, Pittsford, or not, it’s clear both towns have a lot of talking to do.
“I think we need to look between ourselves and decide what we expect out of police protection in the town,” said Proctor Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei at a special Tuesday meeting. “We need to really decide what’s important to us. We’ve got to have that no matter where we go.”
Last week, Proctor Select Board members Carrie Dougherty and Ben Curtis met with the Select Board in Pittsford to talk about sharing police services, saying people in their town have had some issues with the patrol hours and response times from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, which is currently under contract to provide police service in town. The Pittsford board was receptive to the notion, saying there are no major hurdles to doing this, but to iron out the details, each town should form its own committee to identify its needs and resources.
“I also feel the town is ready for something,” said Dougherty. “I think the dissatisfaction that I continually hear makes it worth looking into.”
Selectwoman Judy Frazier said the concept would have to be brought before voters.
“I guess I’m on the other side of the fence because I don’t believe we need a full-time police officer at all, and the other people I’ve talked to don’t either,” she said. “I think everybody’s needs are different.”
She suggested a committee consisting of two board members and three community members, the latter group hopefully representing a mix of viewpoints, be formed.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Rutland County Sheriff Steve Benard is aware of the discussions between Pittsford and Proctor and wishes to speak to the board.
“The sheriff did call me this morning,” said Wilbur, “and he would like to be here Monday night to respond to your comments and questions.”
He suggested the board come up with some questions for Benard ahead of the meeting.
