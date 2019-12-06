PITTSFORD — The local animal shelter is looking to find homes for 17 rabbits.
Rutland County Humane Society Executive Director Beth Saradarian said in a Friday interview that the rabbits came to the shelter during the past few weeks. In 2018, the shelter saw a total of about 16 rabbits come through, making this a large intake.
They didn’t all come in at once, she said. About two weeks ago, a person was cleaning out an apartment that had been vacated and found six rabbits, which they brought to the shelter. Later, another person brought in two, then the first person returned with nine more.
Saradarian said she doesn’t have much information on how the rabbits came to be in need of homes.
She said another shelter will take four of the rabbits Monday, and she has been talking to a second shelter about housing another four. Several have already been spayed or neutered. Adoption fees for rabbits are $25 each or $35 for a pair.
Saradarian said it takes longer to adopt out rabbits and other small pets compared to dogs and cats. Caring for rabbits can be a bigger task than many think, which is how many come to the shelters. The humane society can handle rabbits, but so many at once creates challenges.
She said if someone doesn’t wish to adopt, they can help by donating rabbit food or raw vegetables. The vegetables need not be whole. Timothy-hay, a type of hay rabbits prefer for bedding, would also be a good donation.
