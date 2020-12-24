KILLINGTON — Sherburne Trails, which normally closes for the winter, will be open through to next December on a trial basis.
Sarah Newell, recreation director for the town, said this week that this was done to give people more to do during the pandemic, which has greatly limited people’s usual options for winter recreation.
According to Newell, the trails, which first opened in 2015, normally shut down between December and May.
As it stands, the multi-use trails are in the Green Mountain National Forest. The town has an operating agreement with the GMNF and works with the Killington Mountain Bike Club to keep them maintained.
“The Killington Mountain Bike Club is really the heart and soul of what keeps the trails running,” said Newell. “They organize trail days, they help us with fundraising, and I help them, so as a town we’re invested in helping the club.’
So far, the decision to keep the trails open seems to be a popular one.
“People, as soon as it snowed, got right out there,” said Newell, adding that during her last outing to the trails, she saw numerous snowshoe and cross-country ski tracks, as well as footprints left by hikers. The area is fairly easy to find one’s way around in, but she took the added step of planting green flags where the trails aren’t obvious.
“Instead of being open half the year from May to December, this is a one-year trial of keeping it open all year around, through the winter right into next spring and through the summer,” she said. “Then we’ll evaluate how this winter goes and look at it again with our partners at the Green Mountain National Forest to see what we think is best for next winter. If it works well, then we’ll hopefully continue it for the following year.”
The trails still might close during wet, muddy periods where people walking or biking on them would lead to damage, but otherwise the aim is to keep them open.
Newell said there currently are no arrangements made to groom the Sherburne Trails.
One aim behind leaving them open is to capitalize on the popularity of mountain biking. Those on “fat bikes” are welcome to use these trails, said Newell.
“A fat bike is a mountain bike that’s made to be ridden on snow,” she said. “It’s got a fat tire and sometimes they have studs on them, and so our trails are multi-use as part of our agreement with the GMNF, so that’s hikers and skiers, and snowshoers, and so if anyone did want to take a bike that was able to get through the snow, they’re welcome to come to the Sherburne Trails.”
Killington is a ski-resort town, home to Killington Ski Resort, with Pico Mountain in nearby Mendon. Newell said often visitors come in groups with some wanting to ski and others looking for something else. Sherburne Trails is a good spot for visitors not familiar with the area, as there’s parking and everything is well marked.
“Groups plan their trips around skiing,” stated Randy Elles, of First Stop Board Barn, in a statement released by the town. “But if we can offer alternate options for those in the group who don’t ski, we may draw more people.”
According to Newell, anyone with a library card at the Sherburne Memorial Library can borrow its snowshoes.
