PROCTOR — The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department plans to raise rates on its patrol contracts by 14%, according to a letter sent to the Select Board.
“I have determined that our patrol contracts need an increase this year,” wrote Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard in a letter dated Nov. 19. “Over the past 15 years we have increased a total of 64% averaging 4.58% per year. This is because we believe that police services in our county should not be a huge money-making endeavor and should be brought to the citizens at a rate that is as affordable as possible.”
Benard told the Herald on Friday that the letter went out to all towns the department serves.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said in a Friday interview that Proctor currently has a one-year patrol contract with the sheriff’s department for $70,820. This gets the town at least 40 hours per week of law enforcement coverage. It’s a “cooperative patrol” contract with the town of West Rutland, meaning if a call comes in for Proctor while a deputy is in West Rutland, the deputy will respond. Wilbur said West Rutland pays its own fee, so Proctor does pay the full $70,820, but depending on what calls come in, and from where, the town gets more than 40 hours of police coverage.
The West Rutland Select Board has invited Benard to its Dec. 16 regular meeting to talk about the increase, said West Rutland Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette in a Friday interview. She said her town received the same letter from Benard. According to Goulette, West Rutland’s contract with the department is for $81,000 per year.
The sheriff’s letter was shared with the Proctor Select Board at its Nov. 25 meeting. It caused the board to rethink misgivings it had about going forward with a shared police services deal with the town of Pittsford, after Pittsford said it wanted a four-year commitment.
Several weeks ago, the Proctor board sent two of its members, Carrie Dougherty and Ben Curtis, to the Pittsford Select Board asking whether they would be up for discussing the potential for sharing police services. The Proctor board has been unhappy with the sheriff’s department coverage in town in terms of hours and response times. After some discussion, boards in both towns agreed to form committees and work from there.
“The request from Pittsford before we move on is we make a four-year commitment, and I don’t think either Carrie or I are ready to back that,” said Curtis at the Nov. 25 meeting. “I get what they’re saying, they’re going to have to put somebody through the academy and there’s going to be expenses involved. What I was thinking, and I think it’s the same thing Carrie was thinking, is this would be kind of a trial thing, we’d do it for a year and redefine, and they need a four-year commitment if they’re going to go forward with that.”
Some board members appeared to be ready to shelve the matter for now, until Wilbur informed them of Benard’s letter.
Dougherty said she wished to keep the discussion going anyway, suggesting there may be a middle ground that can be reached.
Benard, in his letter, listed health care among the items driving costs up.
“Ours went up 13%, making a family plan medical $26,220, an increase of about 475% since 2005,” he wrote. “Second, our retirement for full time employees has gone up 30% in the last seven years.”
Having to pay deputies more in order to attract and keep them was also a reason, he wrote, adding that the department is now on par with municipal departments in terms of pay and benefits.
“I believe, as a matter of transparency, that I inform you that this rate increase will give us a 2.75% gross profit margin,” wrote Benard. “After accounting for overhead, we will just about break even. Also, there is statutory authority for county sheriffs to take up to 5% of contracts as an administrative fee. Again, as a matter of transparency, I do not take that fee from patrol related contracts.”
Goulette said health care increases appear to be at the root of many requested spending increases this year.
