PROCTOR — After hearing the town wasn’t wholly satisfied with its police coverage, to the point where it was speaking to Pittsford about sharing an officer and equipment, Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard met with the Select Board attempting to clear the air.
Benard told the board Oct. 28 that he has watched two meetings in Pittsford and Proctor that were recorded by PEG-TV regarding police coverage in Proctor.
“I guess the first comment I’d like to make is, I think at the first meeting I came to with this board, I gave everybody my business card with my cellphone number on the back,” said Benard. “I’ll repeat the request, if you have any issue, any issue, call my cellphone 24/7 because I’m there. I can answer the issue or I can help with the issue.”
Proctor has a contract with the sheriff’s department for 40 hours per week of police coverage. Members of the Proctor Select Board met with the Pittsford Select Board in October to open discussions about possibly sharing police services. It was agreed each board would establish a committee to identify needs and capabilities, then the two towns would see what they might do for each other.
Benard said he thinks there might be some confusion on the Proctor board about the type of contract the town has.
“The contract for the town of Proctor and West Rutland is a combined patrol contract,” he said. “So that means each town pays essentially for a 40 hour per week position, but you effectively get 80 hours of a week of coverage. You get 40 hours a week where there’s a car actually in town, but during that other 40 hours the officer is working in West Rutland and there’s a call in Proctor, he responds to take care of it.”
The same holds true if a deputy is in Proctor, and there’s a call from West Rutland, he said.
“It’s hard to get exactly 40 hours a week in each town, but we balance those hours out,” he said. “It’s a continuing, fluid process. We may have a two-week period where the town of West Rutland is short 10 hours because of things going on here. Vice versa we may have that in Proctor. We balance that out over time by telling our guys you need to go here, you need to go there.”
He said he’s happy to meet with the board or its agents and work out whatever kind of contract the board wants. He went on to explain how the department handles the serving of restraining orders and monitors truck traffic.
Selectwoman Carrie Dougherty said Benard had been told about some of these issues in the past, and said they hadn’t been addressed until now.
Benard said he believes some of the concerns stem from deputies needing to write clearer log reports. He said he himself sometimes doesn’t write a report when he handles an issue in town and doesn’t bill for it.
He suggested the board appoint one of its members to act as a liaison to his department. That would streamline the flow of information, give the board direct contact with patrolling deputies, and cut down on confusion and mixed messages.
