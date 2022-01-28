Officers with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department are still a few hair-breadths away from their fundraising goal to support a South Hero camp that serves kids with cancer.
But there are still a few days left for donations to come in to support the Beards for Kids event and reach that goal of $3,000.
“We did not reach that this year. It’s unfortunate that we did not,” said Lt. James Bennick, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
However, as of Wednesday, the event had raised just over $2,000.
The money will go to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, which provides “challenging, extraordinary experiences” for children who have or had cancer and their families at no cost to the people they serve.
Ta-Kum-Ta is operating during the pandemic, but most of the staff is working remotely and the main office and South Hero property are closed to visitors.
Dan Osman, director of development for the camp, said the staff is working with a health and wellness advisory team which includes staff from UVM Medical Center, mental health providers and other experts to do “everything we can to get back to in-person programming this year.”
“We are going to start looking at what we need to do to come back in person, safely and securely, to bring the joy and magic of camp back to our campers in ’22,” he said.
Osman said organizers recognize the pandemic has had a strong effect on Ta-Kum-Ta campers.
“It’s been a challenging couple of years for everybody, but especially for our campers who are compromised and their families. COVID has been very, very challenging and that sense isolation through quarantine or just the sense of fear of going out into the world has been very profound for our population,” he said.
Osman said through the course of the pandemic, while the offices and campgrounds have been closed, virtual events have been created to reach the kids and families who come to Ta-Kum-Ta.
“What we’ve found is that although the virtual programming is not the same as in-person programming, our campers and families are just hungry for connection so having small opportunities where kids can come together and just be with others and be silly and have fun, albeit on Zoom or other virtual platforms, is still really valuable,” he said.
Bennick said he expected the fundraising was a challenge this year as the pandemic continues. In past years, donation buckets have been distributed to local stores and collected almost $1,000.
This year, Bennick said, some of those stores are seeing less in-person volume or weren’t able to host a bucket in their space.
“I think we struggled a little bit with two years of COVID-19, kind of wearing on people a little bit. I think people have other things to worry about right now,” he said.
Bennick said he appreciated the support from the staff at the sheriff’s department.
“Even if they’re not growing a beard, certain people will still (say,) ‘Hey, here’s $20, here’s $50 for the program.’ They really have come together over the last couple of years, and I think it’s something that I think is going to continue for some time because I think it’s an important cause,” he said.
The sheriff’s department has been participating in the Beards for Kids event, inspired by police in Middlebury, since 2018. In that time, they have raised almost $9,000.
“We did fairly well. Each year, we raised a little bit more,” Bennick said.
There were 17 employees at the sheriff’s department, officers and civilian employees, who were part of Beards for Kids this year.
Donations will still be accepted at the sheriff’s department’s police station on Grove Street. If a donation is made by check, it should be written to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.
Bennick thanked Home Depot for making a donation of $1,000 in 2021 and 2022. The money was donated through Home Depot’s Operation Surprise, a program that helps veterans and communities where they have a store.
