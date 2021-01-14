ORWELL — Farming may be an old profession, but there’s plenty about it left to learn. The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, one of three of its kind in the nation, began offering technical support to local farmers this year and plans to kick things up a notch in the coming weeks.
The idea for the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), began at a dairy summit held in early 2019, said Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets Anson Tebbetts on Wednesday. Farmers were looking for more technical support. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was contacted about getting some financial backing for this, which he was successful in doing.
Vermont was among three states chosen to host a dairy center, Wisconsin and Tennessee being the other two, said Tebbets. Their work will benefit their respective regions, not just their states.
Laura Ginsburg, center lead at NE-DBIC, said each center got about $6.5 million, with $450,000 to be used in the first round of programs. The second round, which taps the remainder of the funds, got started in the fall.
One of the first efforts the NE-DBIC supported was a “Transition to Grazing” initiative, led by the UVM Extension.
Ginsburg said the UVM Extension selected a group of farmers near enough to each other where they can visit and share information and support.
This group included Scott Cleveland, of Wells; Cindy and Brian Kayhart, of New Haven; Dave Seward, of East Wallingford; Caleb Smith, of Danby; and Brad Thomas, of Orwell.
Thomas said for the past 28 years, he’s run a dairy farm off Route 73 in Orwell. Today he milks 125 cows, give or take a few, on 600 or so acres of land, where he also grows feed such as alfalfa, corn silage and soybeans.
“We graze all our young stock, just trying, working with UVM Extension, trying to stay ahead of things as far as being viable as a dairy farmer, trying to get the most out of our pasture land as we can and trying to save on either harvesting feed or buying grain,” he said.
He and the other farmers met twice in the fall with Cheryl Cesario, UVM Extension grazing specialist. That was after the grazing season was done, but he and the others plan to implement what they learned come spring.
“And they’re teaching us things like rotational grazing. You give the cow so many square feet in an area for one night and then move it to the next section,” he said. “The old-timers used to let the cows chew the grass right down to the ground, and they’re teaching us that we should only let the cows chew the top 6 inches and leave the rest, and put them back there a couple weeks later. It’s like mowing your lawn, you want to clip it down, but you don't want to make a putting green out of it.”
He said this is much better for the grass; it lets it grow back faster and hot weather won’t damage it as much. Having more for the cows to graze on lowers costs, and feed can be expensive.
Being diverse and open to new things is key to making it as a dairy farmer these days, he said.
“I’m an old farmer, but I can still learn some new techniques or re-emphasize some old ones, I guess,” he said.
Tebbetts said the hope is to expand the grazing initiative, and there are other programs this center will fund, like one that sends technical advisers to farms to troubleshoot any issues they’re having. Also, he noted that in 2020, it helped match some farmers with people who have marketing knowledge, helping them sell their products online in markets they hadn’t tapped before.
“That’s one of the things that farmers have told us repeatedly, is they need more help with technical assistance and this is one way we’ve been able to do that is through this center,” he said. “We think it’s going to make a difference over time, not only to Vermont but to the region, which is important as well to support the dairy industry.”
