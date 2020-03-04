SHREWSBURY — Voters strongly approved a municipal budget which will mostly be paid by non-property tax revenues and surplus funds.
Town Clerk Mark Goodwin said the budget was supported during voting on Tuesday 298-63.
The municipal budget approved is $1,127,244, a decrease of $372,426, or almost 25%, over the current budget of $1,499,670.
Under the current budget, $501,505 was to be raised from taxes. For the budget approved Tuesday, $299,763 is to be raised from taxes which is $201,742 less, or about 40% less, than what was in the budget approved in 2019.
There were no unusual questions or appropriation requests on the ballot which included appropriations of $50,000 for the town road equipment fund, $35,000 for the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department operating fund and $35,000 for the fire department's equipment reserve fund.
While Goodwin said there were no contested races, one man, Francis Wyatt, seemed to have won a write-in campaign for a three-year term on the Select Board. However, Goodwin said as of Wednesday morning, Wyatt's election win was not yet official.
— Patrick McArdle
