A Shrewsbury man faces up to life in prison after being accused of burglarizing a Fair Haven home in May.
Craig A. Wilkins, 36, of Shrewsbury, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of violating court-ordered conditions of release from custody.
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Wilkins, who was released without bail, as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement that can be filed against someone who is convicted of three or more felonies. The state listed two felony convictions from April 2011, unlawful trespass into a home and grand larceny, and one conviction from February 2006 for selling heroin as the reason for the enhancement.
A defendant convicted as a habitual offender can be sentenced to up to life in prison.
The charges against Wilkins are based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Dale Kerber of the Fair Haven Police Department.
Kerber said he responded to a report of an intruder in a Grape Street home around 5:30 a.m. May 15.
The house was under foreclosure at the time, Kerber said, but he had been dispatched to the home for similar complaints in the past.
At the home, Kerber said he saw the overhead garage door partially open and found broken glass around a door to the garage and a brick on the ground near the door.
Kerber said he went into the garage and saw Wilkins, who Kerber said he believed did not see him, carrying a flatscreen television in the house. When Wilkins came into the garage, he was carrying a machete, Kerber said.
While Kerber said he was able to put Wilkins in handcuffs, Wilkins “appeared to be dazed and startled.”
The affidavit said Wilkins told Kerber he was retrieving items he had loaned to the previous resident of the home at the invitation of the previous resident. However, Wilkins eventually admitted he hadn’t spoken to the resident and Kerber said he suspected Wilkins did not know the resident had left because the bank foreclosed on the home.
Kerber said after he took Wilkins to the police station to be processed, Wilkins admitted the television he had been carrying was something he traded to the home’s previous resident in exchange for drugs.
After Wilkins was cited to appear in court on June 15, Kerber spoke to the neighbor who had called police. The neighbor said there was a three-wheel bicycle on Grape Street with a table saw tied to it that the neighbor believed had been left there by Wilkins.
The affidavit said that about 45 minutes later, the neighbor notified police that Wilkins was back at the house.
Kerber said he returned to the house and found Wilkins there. He said Wilkins told him he left his wallet in the house and needed his prescription for Suboxone.
After Kerber issued a notice against trespass, he got a written statement from the neighbor who said there had also been a lawn mower in front of the home’s garage, which was now gone.
A second neighbor said he found the lawn mower “tangled up in his wire fencing.” Kerber said he helped the second neighbor disentangle the lawn mower and also found a nail gun.
Kerber said he believed Wilkins was trying to remove the lawn mower and nail gun through the second neighbor’s property and “this was as far as he was able to get.”
Returning to the garage, Kerber found an empty pill bottle for buprenorphine that had a prescription written for Wilkins, according to the affidavit. Kerber noted the bottle was empty when he found it on May 15 although it had been filled on April 30 with a 30-day supply.
The affidavit said that at the time Wilkins was found at the Grape Street home, he was under a court order to observe a 24-hour curfew.
