A Shrewsbury man was sentenced to one year in federal prison last week after pleading guilty in June to a charge that he falsely claimed he was buying a gun for himself in May 2020 but actually bought them for a man described by a federal prosecutor as a “drug trafficker from Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
Leland Martin, 35, of Shrewsbury, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Vermont on Dec. 22 to a year and a day in jail followed by two years of supervised release.
Martin was arraigned in federal court in October 2020 on one count of making a false statement while acquiring firearms and one count of making a false statement while attempting to acquire firearms.
Under a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one charge while the other was dismissed.
A sentencing memorandum, filed by Nicole Cate, an assistant U.S. attorney, described the details of the charge.
The memo said Martin had purchased two Glock pistols from Seiple’s Shoot Shop in Belmont on May 20, 2020. Filling out the required paperwork, Martin said he was buying the guns for himself, but he was buying them for the Holyoke man.
The memo said one of the Glock pistols was recovered near the Holyoke man’s home two days later, on May 22, 2020.
He returned to Seiple’s on June 16, 2020, and attempted to buy a Glock pistol and a Ruger pistol.
Martin filled out the forms and again said he would be the owner of the guns.
On the second visit, the staff at the store did not sell Martin the guns.
At the time of the gun purchase and attempted gun purchase, Martin was a drug user and allowing a narcotics trafficker to stay at his home, Cate wrote.
The memo said Martin violated court-ordered conditions of release from custody six times since his arrest in October 2020, three of those violations taking place after pleading guilty in federal court in June.
All of the violations involved Martin’s use of drugs, including cocaine.
Cate argued that Martin should face a “substantial” sentence, in part because he was acting as a “straw purchaser,” a role that increases the number of weapons available to drug traffickers.
Cate’s memo said Martin had grown up with a supportive family and showed a “solid work ethic” but he had continued to use drugs even after the fatal overdose of someone close to him at the end of 2020 and an overdose he suffered himself.
“While he has engaged in inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment programs, his refusal to comply with court conditions despite being provided multiple chances to do so, warrants a sentence of imprisonment,” Cate wrote.
Burlington-based attorney Robert Katims, who represents Martin, started his sentencing memorandum with a Zen proverb that he translated as “Fall down seven times, stand up eight.”
“Leland Martin is trying. He is failing quite often, but he is trying,” Katims wrote.
Katims’ memo acknowledged that Martin had used cocaine several times while on conditions of release.
“He has not, however, come close to engaging in the criminal conduct for which he stands convicted. While Mr. Martin may be a threat to use drugs again, he is not a threat to buy guns for drug dealers. Or to even possess a gun,” Katims wrote.
According to Katims’ memo, what matters is not how much time Martin spends in jail but “how he does once released.”
“He has the message. He gets what needs to be done. And while he may fall down again, he will get back up,” Katims said.
Katims requested a sentence of time served for the five months Martin had been in prison.
The memo argues that Martin, while sober, is not a threat to the public and that “even when relapsing, the person most harmed is Mr. Martin.”
Martin had no criminal history before the federal case, according to Cate’s memo.
