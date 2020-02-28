SHREWSBURY — If voters approve the municipal budget as presented this year, the town will see a significantly decreased budget as well as a big drop in the amount to be raised by taxes.
This proposed budget is $1,127,244, an decrease of $372,426 or almost 25%, from the current budget of $1,499,670.
The amount to be raised by taxes, however, is $299,763, a decrease of $201,742, or about 40% less than this year’s amount to be raised from taxes of $501,505.
Voters will see a number of appropriation requests, for a total of more than $161,000 on the ballot. Those include a request for a combined $70,000 for the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department’s operating and equipment reserve funds and $50,000 for the town’s road equipment fund. All three of those requests are level funded from 2019.
Other requests include $50,000 for the town’s road equipment fund and $7,500 for the Shrewsbury Library, both the same request from 2019, and $14,000 for the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House, an increase of $2,000 from 2019.
The town report includes a tribute to Randy Page, who “died unexpectedly on his tractor near his Upper Cold River home” on Feb. 3. He had been collector of delinquent taxes from 2001, serving 19 years until his recent death.
The report said he was very approachable and had a “ready smile” and “positive spirit.”
Shrewsbury is part of the Mill River Unified Union School District.
The informational meeting for municipal matters will take place at the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House on March 2 at 6 p.m.
Voting on all matters on the ballot, including elected officials and budget items, will take place on March 3 at the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
— Patrick McArdle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.