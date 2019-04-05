PITTSFORD — Plans to tap the Burditt Fund to help pay for a sidewalk project near Lothrop Elementary School have hit another snag, but town officials hope they can still convince the School Board to go along with it.
Town Manager John Haverstock said in an interview earlier this week he made a mistake when he sent the wrong letter to the Otter Valley Unified Union School Board asking it to approve the release of money from the Burditt Fund to help pay for sidewalk improvements. Haverstock said the board only wishes to tap the fund for $50,000, not $100,000 as the letter said. Haverstock said he mistakenly sent a previous draft of the letter.
Draft minutes from the board’s March 20 meeting show discussion about the matter, though none of the misgivings expressed in the document indicated the amount being requested was at issue. The board voted to reject the request; only Barry Varian voted “no.”
Haverstock said he planned to contact Jeanne Collins, superintendent of Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, to explain the error and ask if the board would reconsider the issue. Collins said in a Thursday interview she did speak with Haverstock and relayed his request to the Otter Valley board at its Wednesday meeting. Collins said the board agreed to take the matter up again, but it declined to specify when, saying it would have to be when both the board’s Pittsford representatives were present, which wouldn’t be until at least May 1.
The Burditt Fund was created by the late Dan Burditt to be used for the benefit of school children in Pittsford. Releasing money from the fund requires a unanimous vote from the Select Board, along with a majority vote from the Otter Valley Unified Union School Board, however all of the School Board’s Pittsford representatives must vote unanimously.
Prior to the Act 46 consolidation, unanimous votes were required from the Select Board and Pittsford School Board to release Burditt funds, but since the consolidation law eliminated the Pittsford School Board, there was some question as to how funds would be released. The matter went to Probate Court in the fall, with a judge saying only Pittsford School Board representatives needed to vote, but the Otter Valley Unified Union School Board appealed the decision. Mediation took place during winter, resulting in the current system.
In past interviews, Haverstock said the town wants to improve sidewalk safety near Lothrop Elementary School. The town has secured $100,000 from the state to do so, and between its own general fund and highway fund will kick in another $50,000. Another $50,000 from the Burditt Fund would cover the expected cost. He said while the Agency of Transportation plans to upgrade that stretch of Route 7 where the project would take place, that’s not expected to happen until 2028.
According to the draft Otter Valley Unified Union School Board minutes from March 20, Bonnie Bourne, board vice chairwoman, one of the board’s two Pittsford representatives, said she hasn’t heard the sidewalk upgrade is a huge issue or need. She said the Burditt Fund is for school projects, not town projects, and some have said the money shouldn’t be used for town issues.
Varian, the town of Brandon’s representative to the board, said sidewalk is in poor shape, and it would be within the district’s best interest to improve it. He said, according to the draft minutes, that the board has some discretion in the matter.
Angela Ouellette, the board’s Leicester representative, said this proposal has been talked about for about a year, and no one has approached the School Board about it to express concern. She said using the funds this way could set a precedent, according to minutes.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.