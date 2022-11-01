Three days ago, Victoria’s Authentic Mexican Food posted on Facebook: “We will be partnered with Mountain Music! Making some REAL Street tacos!”
The authentic Mexican catering business has paired with Mountain Music at 5 Center St., with its selection of records and dollar bins, for the annual fall Sip and Shop, presented by the Downtown Rutland Partnership this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Downtown businesses will host vendors with samples of products from all over the state. You can pick up a map to all of the restaurants and shops that are participating this year, as well as a tasting glass at the Paramount Theatre.
“We have 22 businesses participating, which in an increase from the last one in 2019, which I believe was at 16,” said Brian Budrow, events, business development and support manager at the DRP. “Our businesses … are excited about the Sip and Shop being back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and we’ve seen a good turnout so far, as far as pre-sales.”
It’s Mountain Music’s first time participating in the Sip and Shop, said owner Meshach Tourigny.
“We moved downtown three years ago, and they had it a week or two before we moved in, so we were a little familiar with it, but we haven’t been able to participate until this year,” he said.
“We’re going to see how it goes this year and get a feel for it and do something little extra next year,” Tourigny said. “We’re looking forward to it, and I’m happy to see them doing anything like this here.”
Diamonds and More, at 7 Center St., has participated in Sip and Shop every year since its beginning, according to owner Ivan Rochon.
“We’re going to be doing a dozen different scavenger hunts throughout the evening, so there’ll be different things you can go home with,” he said.
“We’re going to bedazzle — and the key word is ‘bedazzle’ — people,” Rochon added. “And we’ve also arranged so everyone can fly out of here. Our bedazzling and our flying out of here will be so much fun, and you’re going to have to come to find out how you can fly and how you can be bedazzled.”
This year Diamonds and More was paired with Neshobe River Winery, which makes wines like Purple Haze, “a curated blend of three local grapes, Fronetnac, Petite Pearl and Marquette;” and White Dog, a blend of “Vidal and Frontenac Gris with tasting notes of pear.”
The vendors will be set up inside the business that they’re paired with, and drink vendors will offer samples and 5-ounce tasters.
Some of the other pairings include: Appalachian Gap Distillery from Middlebury, which makes its Ridgeline Vermont whiskey finished in port wine barrels, and Last Cup Café at 87 State St.; Taso on Center at 22 Center St. will host 14th Star Brewing Co. from St. Albans, which makes its featured beer, B-72 New England IPA, for a limited time, as well as its Maple Breakfast Stout and Wayfinder pilsner.
“I based the pairings (of shops and vendors) on the feel of the specific business and the product, with some input from some businesses, too,” Budrow said. “I’ve been frantically trying to finish up all the pairings, but we’ve got a great list of all Vermont vendors, all Vermont food and drink, so it should be a fun evening. We’re excited for it.”
“It’s a fun night to go out and cut loose, and that was the thing about the last ones we did,” Rochon said. “It was a night to giggle, and everyone needs (that).”
Tickets are $25 each, and check-in at the Paramount Theater begins at 4:30 p.m. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Patrons will receive a map to all the food and drink destinations. Pre-sale tickets are available at www.downtownrutland.com, and the first 100 tickets sold also will receive a nylon packable tote bag specially designed for the event. This is a 21+ event and each attendee must bring a photo ID to show proof of age.
For a full list of participating businesses visit www.downtownrutland.com/sipandshop online.
