POULTNEY — The town is seeing a challenge for all seats on the Select Board with three open seats and six candidates.
For a three-year term on the board, there is one incumbent and one challenger and for the two one-year seats available, there are two incumbents and two challengers.
Terry K. Williams, the incumbent, who is running for the three-year seat, is the vice chair of the board and running for his fifth term on the select board.
Williams was born and raised in Poultney and served in the military for 35 years. He bought a dairy farm from his aunt and uncle which he converted to a multi-use farm.
“Poultney’s my home and this where I want to stay so I decided to get on the select board and give back to my community,” he said.
Williams said he believed the current board made a “good team.” Town officials are working on updating the town plan.
“We’re trying to bring Poultney back so it’s viable and I think we’ve got a good plan for that,” he said.
Williams added that he hoped his background in planning and operations allowed him to bring some skills to the board that will help the members develop Poultney’s future.
Williams said he hoped residents would cast their vote for him in part because of his experience.
“I think I’ve got a proven track record. I’m definitely not in it for the money. I’m doing it because I love Poultney and I love the people here. I think I can continue to contribute to the effort we’re putting forth,” he said. Williams is divorced and has three grown children and four grandchildren.
Mark Teetor is also running for the three-year seat. He said he has been in Poultney for 40 years and a member of the planning commission and development review boards for 30 years.
Retired now, Teetor used to own the Riverside Motors auto repair shop.
If elected, Teetor said he hopes he would bring another point of view.
“They need some outside vision, we feel. They aren’t always taking in the outer extremes. … Poultney is a very changing place,” he said.
Teetor said he’s concerned that “communication has been a little bit weak” from town officials to the residents of Poultney.
Given his existing service on the board, Teetor said he has been spending a lot of time recently at town hall and with town officials as the town plan revisions are underway. He noted that he would like to see the town’s website get an upgrade.
“The town is doing okay, but it can do better,” he said.
Teetor asked for voter support by pointing out his history with the town including spending 15 years running the Poultney baseball program and the history of his father, Stephen Teetor, in Poultney. He said his father was in the first class to graduate from Poultney High School in 1938.
“Poultney was very good to both of them (Mark’s father and uncle) and it’s been good to me too. Poultney is the type of town where you can do most anything you want. It’s not restrictive,” he said.
Teetor is married with two kids, one local and one living in San Diego.
There are four candidates for the one-year term on select board. The two candidates who get the most votes will take the seats.
Sheryl Porrier, an incumbent, taught grammar in Granville, New York, for more than 30 years and currently teaches at Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet. She’s been involved with the summer recreation programs in Poultney for almost 35 years. She said she is a member of a local church and the women’s club.
She was appointed to fill out a term on the board and, this year, is a candidate for the first time.
“I enjoy learning a lot of things about Poultney and understanding some of the things that we do to make the Poultney area community better. We’re always looking to do things for Poultney and the community to make it better and entice people to come to the area,” she said.
After being appointed to the board, Porrier said she spent her first term asking a lot of questions and learning but now believes she’s in a better position to serve as a board member. She said she’s excited to work on plans that would develop the former college campus and the trail system in an effort to make the town a “destination place.”
Porrier said she hoped voters would consider her affection for the town when choosing how to cast their votes. “I love Poultney. I’ve lived here most of my working life. I love it. My kids have grown up here. I think we’re doing some wonderful things and I think it’s a wonderful community full of great people. It’s just a great small town. I can see why people want to come here and be a part of it,” she said.
Porrier is married and has two adult children.
Nancy Liberatore, one of the challengers seeking a seat on the Select Board, is a first-time political candidate.
She is a graduate of Poultney High School’s Class of ‘73 and Green Mountain College’s Class of 1975. Liberator is the owner and broker of Lakes and Homes Real Estate in Castleton and Poultney.
Seeking office now Liberatore said, is partially because she has an excellent staff and Lakes and Homes and partially because she has concerns about Poultney.
“I remember Poultney back in the day when it was thriving. We had banks and drug stores. It was a lovely, wonderful little vibrant town and village. … I just feel like somebody really needs to step in and really work,” she said.
Liberatore is a member of the Poultney Revitalization Committee and the local chamber of commerce.
She said 2022 was a time of a “lot of divisiveness” but said she hoped she could unite people and “get us all headed in a positive direction on the same page.”
She asked voters to consider her business experience, which includes managing a Fortune 500 company while living in Virginia and growing her brokerage company, when choosing who to place on the select board.
“Let me bring my years of business experience but, most importantly, my passion for Poultney as a village and town, and put it to work for the community,” she said.
Liberatore is married and has children.
The other two candidates for the two one-year seats were not available for comment this week. Carol Bunce, who is assistant clerk for Poultney, was reached by phone at the town offices on Thursday. She said she didn’t want to address issues about the election while at work. Bunce is an incumbent on the board.
Alexandra Hilliard, reached online, declined an interview unless questions were submitted by email.
However, she described herself as “very involved as a community leader” and the owner of a personal training studio and a mother. Hilliard attended Green Mountain College.
