KILLINGTON — Killington Ski Resort and Pico Mountain Ski Resort have announced they are suspending all operations through March 22 because of the COVID-19 virus.
Both resorts are owned by POWDR. The suspension includes food and beverage and skier services at both resorts. The announcement was made early Sunday morning.
“Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of our nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort, in a release. “This is an unusual and dynamic situation, however, we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”
The resort said it had modified its cancellation policies and is asking people who need to make changes to their plans to call 800-621-6867. It expects a high call volume and asked guests to be patient.
On Friday, Killington had announced it would only be canceling some events until early April and taking extra precautions, but hadn’t planned to close. On Thursday, it was announced by Special Olympics Vermont that the Winter Games at Killington were off, due to concerns over the virus.
Vail Resorts, which owns Mount Snow and Okemo, announced on its website that all of its resorts 37 across 15 states, will be closed between March 15 and March 22. Suicide Six also announced it’s suspending operations as of March 15, but didn’t give an end date on its website. Also, the Middlebury College Snow Bowl and Rikert Nordic Center have closed for the season.
This post will be updated.
