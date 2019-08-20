BRANDON — The town will have to roll the cost of an unexpected bridge repair project into the cost of its match for the $20 million Segment Six work.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in a Tuesday interview that while Casella Construction was working on repairing Bridge 114, the “slab” between the Town Office and West Seminary Street was found to be compromised and in need of replacement.
Hopkins explained that the Town Office is actually built over the Neshobe River. The river comes out past two archways before it goes under Bridge 114. Sometime in the 1920s, part of the river between the town and bridge was covered by a concrete slab, then dirt. This is the part that was found to be compromised and in need of replacement.
“As you all know, you can see the hole out here in front of the Town Office and Seminary Street,” said Town Manager Dave Atherton at the Aug. 12 Select Board meeting. “When Casella was working on the road out here they scraped the top of one of these concrete slabs, and it wasn’t concrete anymore. We all know since (Tropical Storm Irene) we’ve heard about scouring and everything that’s been happening on these piers and stuff, and they haven’t got any better.”
He said engineers looked at the problem and presented three options. Atherton said he and other town officials looked them over, and felt option three was best.
Option three will cost an estimated $620,500. Option two costs $536,300, while option one is $513,600.
The board voted unanimously to go with the third, $620,500 option, as it was the most complete and least likely to need revisiting in a few years.
“I’ll add that alternative three is not that much different in cost from alternative two and one, and alternative three is the most complete replacement of failing elements,” said Selectman Tim Guiles. “So after having looked at that exhaustively, I think alternative three is the most prudent.”
Atherton said federal highway funds will match 80% of the cost, but the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) won’t contribute, leaving the town to come up with the remaining 20%.
Hopkins said Tuesday that the town can roll the cost of this project into its match for the Segment Six project, which commenced last year and is scheduled to be finished in the spring of 2020. That project entails a complete overhaul of downtown infrastructure along Route 7. The federal government is covering 80% of the cost, AOT 15% and the town 5%. Hopkins said the town has funds from a 1% local option tax it hasn’t touched yet, plus other reserve funds it will use for its portion of the Segment Six match.
Atherton told the board at the Aug. 12 meeting that this won’t delay the Segment Six work, and he expects work would begin soon.
